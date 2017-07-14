SAN FRANCISCO

-- Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants announced today its second property in the Caribbean with the new Kimpton Kawana Bay Grenada Resort, slated to open in early 2019. A hillside retreat tucked away between tropical rainforest cliffs and the world-renowned Grand Anse Beach, the international luxury resort will offer picturesque views and instant access to the southeastern Caribbean Sea and surrounding mountains.

Owned and developed by True Blue Development Limited, a division of the Tau Capital Group of Companies, Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort will be developed as a partial adaptive reuse with new build expansion. The 146-key resort will comprise 101 luxury studio rooms and 45 suites. 12 additional penthouse apartments will also be available for sale to private owners. A number of Kawana Bay's suites will include private pools overlooking Grand Anse Beach, largely considered to be one of the world's best beaches, and all rooms will feature spectacular ocean views. Additional amenities will include an infinity pool, chef-driven restaurant, lounge and beach bars, fitness center, spa and water sports facilities.

"Ever since we gave the Caribbean its first taste of Kimpton with our Seafire Resort + Spa in Grand Cayman, the region and resorts in particular continue to be areas of focus for our expansion. Grenada offers us the opportunity to further make our mark and introduce Kimpton to an even wider international audience. Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort will easily become a sought-after destination for travelers looking to enjoy a luxurious yet laid back stay experience," said Mike DeFrino, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants' CEO. "We're thrilled to be working with True Blue Development and look forward to opening our doors in 2019 to reveal this stunning cliff-side beachfront retreat."

Located in the southeastern Caribbean Sea at the southern end of the Grenadines, Grenada's tropical climate and cooling trade winds make for idyllic temperatures year-round. Nicknamed the "Spice Island," the beautiful, exotic country is rich in local history and culture, providing inspiration to Kimpton's locally-minded design talent. The name of the resort itself, Kawana Bay, pays homage to the native leatherback turtles, named "Kawana" by the Carib Indians when they settled the island in 1300 AD. Kawana turtles migrate thousands of miles between feeding and nesting grounds, returning every year to the same local beaches to lay their eggs, symbolic of the modern international traveler's ability to explore the world yet still return to a place of peace and comfort.

"Choosing Kimpton as our operating partner was an easy decision for us," explained Warren Newfield, Principal of True Blue Development. "We were extremely impressed with Kimpton's business philosophy and approach, and we share the same vision for the resort and its operating style. We are thrilled to have Kimpton as our operating partner and brand, and welcome them to the team."

With the announcement of the new five-star hotel, True Blue Development Limited also offers interested investors an opportunity to participate in Grenada's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program, an expedited and efficient first class investment opportunity. CBI prices start at $350,000 per ownership unit. Investors will receive a share of hotel revenue per year and citizenship of Grenada, which features numerous benefits such as access to visa-free travel to more than 115 countries. For more information on Kimpton Kawana Bay and the Citizenship by Investment program, visit www.kawanabay.com.

Scheduled flights arrive frequently into Grenada's Maurice Bishop International Airport, located in its capital of St. Georges, from New York, Miami, Atlanta, Toronto, Caracas, London, Frankfurt and a number of Caribbean countries.

ABOUT TRUE BLUE DEVELOPMENT LIMITED The owner and developer of Kawana Bay is True Blue Development Limited a division of the Tau Capital Group of Companies. Tau Capital specializes in development projects internationally and has a successful track record across numerous industries spanning 20 years.