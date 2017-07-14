After Significant Growth Across Europe, SnapShot Expands To The United States
SnapShot's US office will be in San Diego, CA and will be led by industry veteran, Louis Hauge. Prior to joining SnapShot, Louis held multiple hospitality positions including front office, sales and marketing, and GM. His consultative sales experience covers convention hotels, point of sale, enterprise software, and SaaS.
"Hotels need a way to see all of their data from all softwares in one simple dashboard, and we are addressing that need," said David Turnbull, co-founder of SnapShot. "We've seen tremendous success over the past year and have generated interest from US-based hotels and partners alike. Our expansion to the US will accommodate this demand, and we are excited to have Louis on board to drive business in this market."
To mark its official launch into the US, SnapShot will attend HEDNA's Global Distribution Conference on January 10-12. Companies looking to know more about SnapShot at the conference can schedule a meeting here.
Hotels not yet using SnapShot can join the platform, free of charge here.
About SnapShot
Founded in 2013 in Zell-am-See, Austria, SnapShot is a hotel data company and marketplace for hotel applications, with offices in Europe, Asia Pacific and the United States. In the last 12 months, SnapShot has signed more than 3,000 hotels to its platform, as well as 40+ data partners.
The Snapshot Marketplace offers a wide range of applications from Snapshot and third party developers. These include comprehensive hotel data analytics, easy-to-use budget control tools and a user-centric hotel communication/messaging service.
Acting as a hub for application developers needing to access and work with hotel data for applications and hotels needing secure, integrated applications, SnapShot is a unique resource in the industry, allowing a fast and efficient access to technology for hotels, and a rapid and secure access to hotel data for developers. To find out more, visit www.snapshot.travel.