Berlin-based SnapShot, a big data and analytics company, which released its flagship product, SnapShot Analytics, in early 2016, is expanding to the United States. SnapShot Analytics is a powerful tool that allows hotels of any size to interpret their performance by combining data from PMS, RMS, CRM, Reputation aggregators, Social media, website statistics and more into one simple to use dashboard.

With initial backing from industry innovators like STR and citizenM, and a subsequent investment from Shiji Networks, SnapShot has hit major milestones, including signing more than 2000 hotels to its platform and signing more than 40 data partnerships, including Oracle, StayNTouch, Baylakes, and more.

SnapShot's US office will be in San Diego, CA and will be led by industry veteran, Louis Hauge. Prior to joining SnapShot, Louis held multiple hospitality positions including front office, sales and marketing, and GM. His consultative sales experience covers convention hotels, point of sale, enterprise software, and SaaS.

"Hotels need a way to see all of their data from all softwares in one simple dashboard, and we are addressing that need," said David Turnbull, co-founder of SnapShot. "We've seen tremendous success over the past year and have generated interest from US-based hotels and partners alike. Our expansion to the US will accommodate this demand, and we are excited to have Louis on board to drive business in this market."

To mark its official launch into the US, SnapShot will attend HEDNA's Global Distribution Conference on January 10-12. Companies looking to know more about SnapShot at the conference can schedule a meeting here.

Hotels not yet using SnapShot can join the platform, free of charge here.

