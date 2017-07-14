2017 is knocking on our doors. Most of us are more than ready to see what a new year will bring! 2016 brought big changes from Google, partially due to the huge growth from mobile and the stronger performance of mobile e-commerce. It's also been a big year for emerging technologies, and new advertising opportunities on social media.

Those changes are driving the new landscapes in 2017. For 2017, mobile is fulfilling its promise, with payment technologies letting mobile bookings catch up to mobile traffic. Additionally, big players are making pay-for-play a more central part of strategies, new channels like Airbnb are offering opportunities for the savvy hotelier, and voice and video are growing by leaps and bounds.

Read the full article at Net Affinity

