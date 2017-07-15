The global hotel industry's leading cloud platform, SiteMinder, today announces it has secured 109 properties belonging to Barceló Hotels & Resorts, the third largest hotel chain in Spain and the 42nd largest in the world. The win adds nearly 33,000 hotel rooms to SiteMinder's distribution network one week ahead of FITUR, the world's tourism trade fair for the Ibero American markets, where SiteMinder will be exhibiting for the third consecutive year.

Speaking on the decision to adopt SiteMinder's technology, Barceló Hotels & Resorts' head of e-distribution, Albert Santin, says, "SiteMinder has provided the peace we were looking for to complete our distribution strategy. Their expansive partner network gives Barceló direct access to new, important markets, and greater visibility in existing ones, to significantly lower our cost of acquiring guests. And, I know SiteMinder will only continue to grow to provide us even greater direct business with the world's leading distribution channels.

"Additionally, as we look to grow our portfolio to 200 hotels in the next five years, having the ability to centralise as many bookings as we can now means we can have greater control as we scale, be significantly more efficient, and make better decisions that drive revenue."

Part of the Barceló Group founded in Spain's tourism hot spot of Palma, Barceló Hotels & Resorts comprises 109 establishments with nearly 33,000 rooms across 18 countries. Almost all establishments are 4-star and 5-star vacation resorts and city hotels.

In 2015, the hotel group acquired Occidental Hotels & Resorts to expand its presence throughout Europe, Latin America and Africa under the brands of Occidental, Allegro and Royal Hideaway. The acquisition was followed in 2016 by a franchise agreement with Chinese giant Plateno, which has enabled Barceló to leverage Plateno's 100 million-member loyalty program and granted Plateno rights to operate under the Barceló brand in the world's biggest outbound tourism market.

Mateus Coelho, regional manager – Iberia at SiteMinder, says, "SiteMinder's partnership with Barceló Hotels & Resorts signifies the need for even the largest hotel brands to deploy distribution technology that is powerful and automated in order to remain competitive in today's dynamic booking landscape. With SiteMinder's Channel Manager, we are pleased Barceló can now benefit from incomparable reach online and a platform that works at the speed at which their guests are booking."

About SiteMinder As the leading cloud platform for hotels, SiteMinder allows hotels to attract, reach and convert guests across the globe. We serve hotels of all sizes with award-winning solutions for independents and groups alike, wherever they are in the world.

SiteMinder's products include The Channel Manager, the industry's leading online distribution platform; TheBookingButton, a wholly-branded booking engine for direct bookings via the web, mobile or social; Canvas, the intelligent website creator for independent hoteliers; Prophet, the real-time market intelligence solution that takes the guesswork out of pricing rooms; and GDS by SiteMinder, a single-point of entry to a six-figure network of travel agents and the world's major GDSs. With more than 23,000 hotel customers and 550 of the industry's top connectivity providers as our partners, today we have presence in more than 160 countries on six continents.

For more information, visit www.siteminder.com or the team at FITUR (stand 8F07).

About Barceló Hotels & Resorts Barceló Hotels & Resorts, the hotel division of the Barceló Business Corporation, is the third largest chain in Spain and the world's 42nd. Today, and after the acquisition of Occidental Hotels & Resorts, it has 109 establishments – which are almost exclusively 4-star and 5-star, all-inclusive vacation resorts, top-range vacation resorts and city hotels – and nearly 33,000 rooms distributed over 18 countries. In addition, the 85-year-old company owns a 40% shareholding in Barceló Crestline, an American management corporation, the portfolio of which amounts to 75 establishments.

For more information, visit www.barcelo.com.

