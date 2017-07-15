The Adria Hotel Forum is a leading Southeast European hotel investment conference held every year in Zagreb, Croatia and visited by regional and international hotel industry experts. The fifth edition of AHF will be held on February 8th and 9th 2017.

Adria Hotel Forum 2017 confirmed panelists are:

Marc Finney (Head of Hotels & Resorts Consulting, Colliers International) offers clients a full suite of services from concept and feasibility to operational advice to investment negotiation and corporate finance. At Colliers International, he has directed in excess of 300 consultancy and project finance assignments.

Jason Wischhoff (Vice President of Development for Europe and Africa, Dream Hotel Group) has two decades of experience in executing hotel development. He joins Dream Hotel Group from Accor hotels, where he served as VP of Development and Wyndham Hotel Group, where he spent five years as a Senior Development Manager for the UK, Spain and Portugal markets.

Gari Cappelli (Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Croatia) business career before he became minister of tourism includes his position as a mayor of Mali Lošinj and the President of the Tourist Board of Mali Lošinj. He was Chairman of the Management Board of Adriatic Luxury Services, Dubrovnik and Consul of Economic Affairs at the Consulate General of the Republic of Croatia in the Italian Republic in Trieste.

Keith Evans (Vice President, Hotel Acquisitions – Starwood Capital Europe) is responsible for hotel sector investments across Europe. He has significant cross border experience around the globe in hotel acquisitions, development, asset management, fund raising and divestments. Starwood Capital is a leading private equity firm with a strong focus on global real estate.

Christopher Hinteregger (Partner and Head of "Tourism Destinations International",KOHL & PARTNER) joined Kohl & Partner in 2003. In 2008 - 2009 he worked for Roland Berger Strategy Consultants and Horwath HTL in Moscow before he re-joined Kohl & Partner. Currently he is one of the partners of the company and responsible for international tourism destination projects.

Philip Camble (Director,Whitebridge Hospitality Limited) professional positions have included Managing Consultant at PKF Hotels London, Senior Manager at KPMG and a Partner of Cushman & Wakefield LLP in London. He has run his own consultancy practice in Cyprus, working extensively in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. He was also a founding director of a European hotel operator specialising in small luxury hotels.

Tobias Brown (Director,Business 2 Hospitality) is Managing Director of Business 2 Hospitality. Since 2016 he is Operating Partner from Cornucopia Capital Ltd. During 25 years of experience in the hotel sector, he held several senior roles in sales&marketing and operations management within the luxury hotel and tourism industry.

Stefan Schlacter(Head of sales activities, IDeaS Revenue Solutions) advises and collaborates with hotels on revenue management strategy, organisation and solutions for long-term, sustainable revenue success. Stefan's previous roles include senior leadership positions with Turkish Airlines, Kempinski Hotels, Corinthia Hotels, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz, Millennium and Copthorne Hotels and Bookassist.

Dr. Jon-Hans Coetzer (Chief Academic Officer, Glion Institute of Higher Education) is responsible for overseeing overall academic integrity for all operations related to academic leadership, curriculum, personnel management of the academic, budget planning and fiscal management divisions.

Federico Holzmann (Director of Development&Asset Management, Catalonia Hotels & Resorts) currently is teaching as adjunct professor on the International Master in Hospitality Management at EADA and is also associated professor at the Hospitality Master of the UAB. After 10 years working for Catalonia H & R where he has developed experience within Hotel Operations, he is now responsible for the corporate Development Strategy & Asset Management.

For more information, please visit: www.adria-forum.eu

