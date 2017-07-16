External Article

The impact of artificial intelligence on the travel industry

econsultancy.com

At the end of last year, we asked a few experts to predict the social media trends we’ll be seeing in 2017.

Live video was a running theme, as was virtual reality. However, we thought we’d take the opportunity to explore another interesting topic - artificial intelligence (or AI).

More specifically, the use of artificial intelligence in the travel industry. Why? Well, it’s already making waves.

Providing travel brands the perfect opportunity to connect with consumers and enhance customer service - we’ve seen a number of businesses experimenting with the technology.

Here’s how, along with a few of the most interesting examples to catch my eye.