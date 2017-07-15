External Article

Chinese Tourists Avoid Switzerland Amid Terrorism Concerns

tourism-review.com

Chinese visitors in Europe are looking for other destinations rather than Switzerland. The main reason is the concern about terrorism, which is why their focus has been redirected to regions in eastern and northern Europe.

The developments in China in 2016 have taken the Swiss travel industry by surprise. As fast as the overnight stays booked had risen in the years before, there came a surprising shift. Chinese tourists seem to prefer different destinations.