Trendy Novum Style Hotel with 168 rooms planned in the vicinity of the Europaplatz

Yet another new building project in cooperation with GBI AG offers state-of-the-art Living Lobby

Opening of the Budget Hotel to be in 2019

The NOVUM Hotel Group is doing it again – they are planning a trendy Novum Style Hotel in Mannheim with 168 rooms in cooperation with the project developer GBI AG. The location for this budget hotel with its stylish design has been well chosen, ideally positioned close to the Europaplatz and the city's main traffic artery, the Augustaanlage. GBI AG purchased the property – an unused car park – from the city by arrangement and with consultation performed by the Podstawski Group from Viernheim. The planning permission was issued beginning of December. Decisions have also been made already upon the design of the NOVUM Style Hotel façade. The architects of prasch buken partner from Hamburg won the architectural competition. The opening will be in 2019.

The fashionable Living Lobby at the NOVUM Style Hotel will become a venue for hotel guests as well as for people from the neighbourhood – offering a specially designed Coffee Bar, a Pop-up Store, high-speed WiFi, cosy and comfortable seating furniture as well as work places for co-working. 'Our advanced concept will considerably contribute to a good work-life balance for our guests, particularly in the buzzing metropolis of Mannheim,' summarises David Etmenan, Managing Partner of the NOVUM Group. A lot of emphasis is placed on the interior of the guest rooms and bathrooms by using a stylish design and rendering the use of the rooms as simple as possible. Several hotel projects are being developed at present by NOVUM Hotels and GBI AG mutually and the cooperation is due to be extended further.

"Mannheim, as the centre of the Rhein-Neckar metropolitan area, is progressing to become one of the most advanced economic areas in Europe. The most important key indicators are continuously improving for the hotel location,' explains Chris-Norman Sauer, Head of Hotel Chris-Norman Sauer, Head of Hotel Development of GBI AG. 'Tourists as well as business travellers will find the location at the Luisenpark ideally chosen in respect of traffic connections and being so close to the city centre. We are especially pleased about the fact that we are able to intensify our cooperation with the NOVUM Group in Mannheim only a few weeks after we agreed on a cooperation in Frankfurt.'

Michael Grötsch, Mayor of Mannheim responsible for the economy, labour, social policy and cultural issues welcomes the development: 'Using the closed-down car park at a prominent position for building a hotel makes a lot of sense. This will create new jobs in Mannheim as well as providing additional overnight accommodation in the city.'

