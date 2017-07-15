Home2 Suites by Hilton Opens Newest Property in Baton Rouge
Award-Winning Hotel Concept Brings 94 Suites to Louisiana’s State Capital
Located off I-10 at 10800 Siegen Holiday Circle, Home2 Suites by Hilton Baton Rouge offers guests convenient access to Louisiana State University, Blue Bayou and Dixie Landin’ amusement parks, Baton Rouge River Center, Mall of Louisiana and other nearby attractions and great local restaurants. Credit: Home2 Suites by Hilton
Owned by Bankers Avenue Investments, LLC and managed by Baywood Hotels, Home2 Suites by Hilton Baton Rouge offers guests all-suite accommodations featuring fully-equipped kitchens and modular furniture allowing for guests to personalize their room. The hotel also features easy access to technology with complimentary Internet, inviting community spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy an outdoor saline pool, fire pit and barbeque grills. Most Home2 Suites properties are pet-friendly.
Home2 Suites by Hilton Baton Rouge participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Home2 Suites by Hilton Baton Rouge or call +1 225 223 6788.
Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at www.home2suites.com and news.home2suites.com.
*Source: Baton Rouge Area Chamber
**Source: Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism
