WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Historic Hotels of America® has inducted 37 historic hotels into membership in 2016. The oldest historic hotel inducted dates to 1789. Hotels nominated and accepted into the prestigious National Trust for Historic Preservation Historic Hotels of America program in 2016 range in age from 227 years to 51 years old. These newly inducted historic hotels represent 19 states and include Hotel Captain Cook, the first member hotel in the state of Alaska. Nine of the 37 historic hotels are listed in the National Register of Historic Places (see NRHP below).

Historic Hotels of America welcomed these new members in 2016:

The Georges (1789) Lexington, Virginia (AR)

(1789) Lexington, Virginia (AR) Woodstock Inn & Resort (1793) Woodstock, Vermont

(1793) Woodstock, Vermont The Bedford Village Inn (1810) Bedford, New Hampshire (AR)

(1810) Bedford, New Hampshire (AR) Historic Hotels of Lake Geneva (1856) Lake Geneva, Wisconsin (AR)

(1856) Lake Geneva, Wisconsin (AR) Plaza Hotel 1882 (1882) Las Vegas, New Mexico

(1882) Las Vegas, New Mexico Montvale Hotel (1899) Spokane, Washington (NRHP)

(1899) Spokane, Washington (NRHP) The DeSoto (1890; 1968) Savannah, Georgia

(1890; 1968) Savannah, Georgia AKA Times Square (1893) New York, New York (NRHP)

(1893) New York, New York (NRHP) Ames Boston Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton (1893) Boston, Massachusetts (AR,NRHP)

(1893) Boston, Massachusetts (AR,NRHP) White Stallion Ranch (1900) Tucson, Arizona

(1900) Tucson, Arizona Pioneer Inn (1901) Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii

(1901) Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii The Redbury New York (1903) New York, New York

(1903) New York, New York XV Beacon (1903) Boston, Massachusetts (NRHP)

(1903) Boston, Massachusetts (NRHP) AKA Wall Street (1907) New York, New York (AR)

(1907) New York, New York (AR) AKA Rittenhouse Square (1912) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (AR)

(1912) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (AR) Claremont Club & Spa, A Fairmont Hotel (1915) Berkeley, California

(1915) Berkeley, California Hotel Congress (1918) Tucson, Arizona (NRHP)

(1918) Tucson, Arizona (NRHP) Marriott Syracuse Downtown (1924) Syracuse, New York (NRHP)

(1924) Syracuse, New York (NRHP) The Scarlet Huntington (1924) San Francisco, California

(1924) San Francisco, California La Valencia Hotel (1926) La Jolla, California

(1926) La Jolla, California dusitD2 Hotel Constance Pasadena (1926) Pasadena, California

(1926) Pasadena, California The Hollywood Roosevelt (1927) Los Angeles, California

(1927) Los Angeles, California NOPSI Hotel New Orleans, a Salamander Hotel (1927) New Orleans, Louisiana (AR)

(1927) New Orleans, Louisiana (AR) Hotel Durant- Berkeley (1928) Berkeley, California

(1928) Berkeley, California The Renwick Hotel New York City, Curio Collection by Hilton (1928) New York, New York (AR)

(1928) New York, New York (AR) AKA Sutton Place (1929) New York, New York

(1929) New York, New York Silver Birches Resort (1929) Hawley, Pennsylvania

(1929) Hawley, Pennsylvania Hotel Warner (1930) West Chester, Pennsylvania (AR, NRHP)

(1930) West Chester, Pennsylvania (AR, NRHP) Hotel Phillips Kansas City, Curio Collection by Hilton (1931) Kansas City, Missouri (NRHP)

(1931) Kansas City, Missouri (NRHP) The Lodge at Wakulla Springs (1937) Crawfordville, Florida (NRHP)

(1937) Crawfordville, Florida (NRHP) The Raleigh Miami Beach (1940) Miami Beach, Florida

(1940) Miami Beach, Florida The Campbell House Lexington, Curio Collection by Hilton (1949) Lexington, Kentucky

(1949) Lexington, Kentucky Morris Inn (1952) Notre Dame, Indiana

(1952) Notre Dame, Indiana Hotel Valley Ho (1956) Scottsdale, Arizona

(1956) Scottsdale, Arizona The Dewberry (1964) Charleston, South Carolina (AR)

(1964) Charleston, South Carolina (AR) Hotel Captain Cook (1964) Anchorage, Alaska

(1964) Anchorage, Alaska Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, Autograph Collection (1965) Kohala Coast, Hawaii

Ten of the historic hotels are adaptive reuse (AR) projects that have involved converting some or all of a historic building to a hotel. Originally, these buildings were built for another purpose in their history. Examples include buildings originally built as a historic theatre, a military barracks, U.S. post office, office buildings, private homes, farmhouse, and residential buildings.

Several of these historic hotels have ties to famous guests, and have been featured in television and film. The Pioneer Inn has been the background for a number of films and television shows, such as The Devil at 4 O'Clock, a movie starring Spencer Tracy and Frank Sinatra, as well as the TV series Hawaii 5-0, Hawaiian Eye, Adventures in Paradise, and Baywatch. The White Stallion Ranch can be seen in over 25 films and television shows dating back to 1939 when William Holden shot Arizona on the site of

the ranch. Famed Hollywood star Veronica Lake lived and worked as a barmaid at The Redbury New York during a slower point in her career. Several films have either been inspired by or filmed at The Bedford Village Inn, including In Your Eyes starring Jennifer Grey.

"Each of these historic hotels has contributed to our nation's history," said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Director, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. "One was built as the first hotel in New York City to provide both short term and long term lodging for professional women. Another was the site of the first Academy Awards ceremony held in Hollywood on May 16, 1929. Another was once the NYC residence to John Steinbeck, Thomas Mann and other celebrated writers and artists. One was built and is still home to the world's longest known marble bar, at 70 feet 3 inches. Each is unique and has a history worth exploring and experiencing. We are delighted to recognize these wonderful historic hotels."

Contact

Heather Taylor

Manager, Marketing Communications

Phone: +1 202-772-8333

Send Email