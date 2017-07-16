Clearwater, Florida — January 10, 2017 — Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of Internet services and solutions for the hospitality industry, has announced the release of a comprehensive new white paper, outlining how hoteliers can finally affordably implement Wi-Fi networks that are capable of meeting today's increasingly high guest needs and expectations. With a growing number of studies indicating the extreme importance that today's tech-savvy guests place on free and reliable Wi-Fi, properties seeking to safeguard their rates and reputation now have access to insight on how internet speed and connectivity can be maximized using an in-room access point (AP) network, regardless of budget or structural concerns.

Titled "Bringing Hotel Wi-Fi Up to Speed with Guest Expectations," the white paper pinpoints common causes of poor connectivity and where they all too frequently originate. With the vast majority of hotels traditionally relying on hallway access points to transmit Wi-Fi signals, readers will learn why this equipment is no longer capable of catering to today's guest devices. Often prone to causing signal interruption due to competing APs transmitting on other floors, or providing weak signal strength due to shorter antennas used in modern devices, hallway APs have notoriously become associated with dropped connections and lagging speed.

Significantly, the white paper also provides details on how hoteliers can overcome such issues when upgrading their networks using in-room access points. With their ability to provide a much closer signal source, along with being immune to interference by using a hotel's own infrastructure to limit competing signal exposure, in-room APs have essentially become a requirement for hotels wanting to guarantee a seamless online experience. The HIS white paper additionally sets out to dispel several myths regarding the use of in-room APs such as expense, maintenance and the ability to be tampered with.

While in-room deployments may for instance result in having to purchase more units, hallway APs are typically sold at much higher prices, and nonetheless provide far lower quality of service. Newer in-room models also offer the ability to be rebooted remotely should the need arise, and come with casing designed to prevent unauthorized handling or theft.

"Since going mainstream, Wi-Fi has universally impacted hoteliers throughout the industry regardless of property size or budget, and who as a result have been left with little choice but to update their existing hardware if they wish to keep their guests satisfied," said Gary Patrick, CEO of Hotel Internet Services. "We consequently strive to make sure properties are aware of options such as in-room APs that greatly enhance their online service while mitigating costs. With our latest white paper, hoteliers can also learn that structural limitations that once posed an obstacle to implementing a seamless network, can now be affordably overcome by leveraging newer technology."

With many existing hotels being constructed before the rise of wireless internet, such properties have had to endure from a lack of Ethernet wiring necessary to connect access points on numerous floors and areas. Industry leading Wi-Fi providers, such as Hotel Internet Services can equip hoteliers with solutions that can cost effectively overcome such issues, by instead using existing telephone lines to transmit and receive data. Using such approaches can allow hotels to avoid the need for costly and intrusive renovations, while still affording them the ability to provide guests with the same high quality internet experience.

