External Article

Meet Rose, the Sassy New Bot Concierge in Las Vegas

travelandleisure.com

As more hotels adopt virtual concierge apps to meet guest needs, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has taken it a step further by creating a uniquely designed robot concierge with a distinct personality. In early January, the hotel unveiled Rose, a flirty chatbot with a sense of humor. When guests check in to the hotel, a front desk representative gives them a card that reads: “Know my secrets. Text me,” and “I am the answer to the question that you never asked.” The card also bears Rose’s phone number, which you can text for nearly anything you might need during your stay. (In the background, staff of The Cosmopolitan are on hand to administer anything that Rose cannot.)