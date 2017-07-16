A new year means a fresh start, a chance to be the best version of you possible. Unless your New Year's resolution is to stay in more, January comes with a calendar full of ways to get out there and meet the most influential professionals in the hospitality industry. Find the best b2b meetings, learn the latest trends in the most interesting conferences, go and check the latest hospitality products in some entertaining exhibition. So throw off those blankets and let our January events calendar guide your beginning of 2017.

NORTH AMERICAN GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION CONFERENCE, January 11, 2017

HEDNA is the only global forum exclusively dedicated to the advancement of hospitality distribution through strategic collaboration and knowledge sharing. For over 25 years, HEDNA has been bringing together the best professional minds in the hospitality industry to explore and influence the world of electronic distribution, providing clarity and insight on the issues that matter. More information about this event.

FITUR 2017, January 18, 2017

Global meeting point for tourism professionals and the leading trade fair for inbound and outbound Ibero American markets. In 2015-confirming the trend towards recovery in the industry- 9,419 exhibiting companies from 165 countries/ regions, 125,084 trade participants and 97,467 people from the general public, met during FITUR. Among the participation figures of note was the presence of 7,398 journalists from 60 countries, a turnout that demonstrates the importance of FITUR on the international circuit of tourism sector events. More information about this event.

GREAT HOSPITALITY SHOW – BIRMINGHAM, January 23, 2017

Great Hospitality Show will be the UK's largest exhibition for foodservice and hospitality in 2017, a celebration of everything new in British hospitality, and the only show focusing on the business of hospitality.

Great Hospitality Show is the place for the British hospitality industry to meet and do business and a showcase of the broadest range of future trends, fresh talent and new ideas to help the industry push the boundaries in quality and innovation. More information about this event.

HOTCO 2017, January 30, 2017

HOTCO is the first international hotel and resort real estate investment conference focusing solely on Central and Eastern Europe. As local economies rebound, CEE has the most potential for hotel development and growth in Europe – HOTCO will be a space where hospitality industry members come together to encourage and cultivate such developments. More information about this event.

