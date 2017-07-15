The Crown Group, the award-winning developer of distinctive residential and commercial properties across Australia, is putting the finishing touches on its new hotel brand, Skye Hotel Suites in Parramatta. Set to open in early 2017, Skye Hotel Suites offers 72 luxury suites overlooking Sydney within the new V by Crown Group, a 28-storey luxury residential and commercial development known as Parramatta's "Vertical Village."

"We can't wait to welcome our first guests to the new Skye Hotel Suites," said Iwan Sunito, co-founder and CEO of Crown Group. "As we did with our innovative residential offerings, we are creating a distinctive hotel experience, delivering a new style of urban luxury that meaningfully connects world travelers with personalized, memorable experiences."

Offering unrivaled urban luxury for discerning guests, Skye Hotel Suites brings together the best elements of hospitality: the warmth and personalized service of a boutique hotel; the grandeur and amenities of a luxury hotel; the spaciousness and familiarity of a local apartment; and the relaxing escape of a resort. The hotel is located within V by Crown Group, a distinctive new Sydney landmark designed by Allen Jack + Cottier and Koichi Takada Architects. The tower houses a diverse mix of 590 residence apartments and hotel suites along with an outdoor, 25m swimming pool, fitness centre, entertainment rooms and outdoor spaces.

Skye Hotel Suites features just 72 luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom suites overlooking Sydney. Guests will enjoy access to V by Crown Group's resort-style pool and sauna, state-of-the-art fitness centre, business centre and conference room facilities, along with an alfresco dining and retail piazza. The stylish bar on level 26 is Parramatta's highest bar, offering a spacious open-air terrace and spectacular 270-degree views of Sydney's skyline, the Harbour Bridge and the Blue Mountains. In addition, famed chef Neil Perry is opening one of his popular Burger Project restaurants in the tower

Parramatta, in Western Sydney, is enjoying rapid growth fueled by private and government investment. Skye Hotel Suites, located in the heart of Parramatta, is ideally suited for business travelers. The tower is conveniently situated at the corner of Macquarie and Marsden streets, less than 300m from Parramatta Square and a short walk from the train station, Westfield Parramatta and the Heritage Parklands.