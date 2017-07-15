Australia’s Newest Hotel Brand to Debut in Sydney
Skye Hotel Suites by Crown Group set to open in Parramatta
Offering unrivaled urban luxury for discerning guests, Skye Hotel Suites brings together the best elements of hospitality: the warmth and personalized service of a boutique hotel; the grandeur and amenities of a luxury hotel; the spaciousness and familiarity of a local apartment; and the relaxing escape of a resort. The hotel is located within V by Crown Group, a distinctive new Sydney landmark designed by Allen Jack + Cottier and Koichi Takada Architects. The tower houses a diverse mix of 590 residence apartments and hotel suites along with an outdoor, 25m swimming pool, fitness centre, entertainment rooms and outdoor spaces.
Skye Hotel Suites features just 72 luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom suites overlooking Sydney. Guests will enjoy access to V by Crown Group's resort-style pool and sauna, state-of-the-art fitness centre, business centre and conference room facilities, along with an alfresco dining and retail piazza. The stylish bar on level 26 is Parramatta's highest bar, offering a spacious open-air terrace and spectacular 270-degree views of Sydney's skyline, the Harbour Bridge and the Blue Mountains. In addition, famed chef Neil Perry is opening one of his popular Burger Project restaurants in the tower
Parramatta, in Western Sydney, is enjoying rapid growth fueled by private and government investment. Skye Hotel Suites, located in the heart of Parramatta, is ideally suited for business travelers. The tower is conveniently situated at the corner of Macquarie and Marsden streets, less than 300m from Parramatta Square and a short walk from the train station, Westfield Parramatta and the Heritage Parklands.
About Crown Group
Crown Group Holdings (Crown Group) is a leading Australian property group specialising in propertydevelopment, property investment and serviced apartments.
The company was co-founded by architect Mr Iwan Sunito and engineer Mr. Paul Sathio with its first projectin 1996. Crown Group has successfully completed major developments in Sydney"s best locations including Bondi, Bondi Junction, Parramatta, Ashfield, Epping, Homebush, Newington, Pennant Hills and Rhodes and Waterloo.
Among a number of recent awards, Iwan was named a winner in the 2013 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur ofthe Year Awards and recently named Urban Taskforce Australia"s 2015 Property Person of the Year.
Today, Crown Group boasts a large portfolio of projects under development and in the pipeline and iscurrently developing five major projects; Infinity by Crown Group in Green Square, the 29-storey V by Crown Group in Parramatta, 20-storey Skye by Crown Group in North Sydney, the popular inner-west development Oasis by Crown Group and a 22-storey residential tower Arc by Crown Group in the heart of Sydney"s CBD.