Connie Pride of the Year Award winners for North America Chris Cramarossa and Heather Schaffnit of Hilton Garden Inn Raleigh/Crabtree Valley, NC accept their award from Chris Nassetta, president and chief executive officer of Hilton; John Greenleaf, global head, Hilton Garden Inn and Phil Cordell, global head, focused service and Hampton by Hilton brand management. Credit: Hilton Garden Inn.

MCLEAN, Va. -- Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton's upscale global brand of hotels, has recognized Connie Pride Hotel of the Year Award winners, Hilton Garden Inn Raleigh/Crabtree Valley, NC (North America winner) and Hilton Garden Inn Kirov, Russia (International winner) for their outstanding achievements in 2016. Each year, the brand awards the Connie Pride Hotel of the Year Award to two outstanding properties worldwide. The prestigious Connie Award, named after Hilton founder Conrad Hilton, is award based on three key components:

Quality assurance audits measuring cleanliness, condition and brand standards

Customer satisfaction scores which rate each hotel's staff in terms of service

Quality of the hotel's accommodations

Hilton Garden Inn Raleigh Crabtree Valley, NC also won top honors with the Barbara Bejan General Manager of the Year Award presented to Chris Cramarossa and Heather Schaffnit receiving the Director of Sales of the Year Award. Also, Hilton Garden Inn Kirov, Russia also took home top honors with Anastasiya Lesnitser receiving the Barbara Bejan General Manager of the Year International Award while Aleksandr Laptev was recognized as Director of Sales of the Year for the International Region. These four team members were rewarded for their exceptional performance, leadership and dedication to the brand.

"I am pleased to extend congratulations to these outstanding leaders and team members for their remarkable achievements for the Hilton Garden Inn brand over the past year," said John Greenleaf, global head, Hilton Garden Inn. "Our brand is committed to ensuring our guests have a warm and positive stay backed by personalized service from each of our team members. I can truly say that these hotel team leaders are helping to brighten the day of our guests all across the world."

The awards were presented at the brand's bi-annual conference held during the week of January 8 in Chicago. Other awards presented at the conference include:

For a complete list of 2016 award winners, visit the Hilton Garden Inn Media Center.

Hilton Garden Inn hotels boast amenities including complimentary Wi-Fi, a state-of-the art fitness center, guest rooms featuring fresh, white duvets and crisp linens and an in-room "hospitality center" with a mini fridge, microwave and Keurig coffee maker.

Read more about Hilton Garden Inn at www.hgi.com and news.hgi.com.

Contact

Jennifer Hughes

Director, Brand Public Relations - Hilton Worldwide

Phone: +1 901 374 6518

Send Email