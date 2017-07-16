Hilton Garden Inn Recognizes Exceptional Performing Hotels and Team Members with 2016 Brand Awards
-
Connie Pride of the Year Award winners for North America Chris Cramarossa and Heather Schaffnit of Hilton Garden Inn Raleigh/Crabtree Valley, NC accept their award from Chris Nassetta, president and chief executive officer of Hilton; John Greenleaf, global head, Hilton Garden Inn and Phil Cordell, global head, focused service and Hampton by Hilton brand management. Credit: Hilton Garden Inn.
- Quality assurance audits measuring cleanliness, condition and brand standards
- Customer satisfaction scores which rate each hotel's staff in terms of service
- Quality of the hotel's accommodations
Hilton Garden Inn Raleigh Crabtree Valley, NC also won top honors with the Barbara Bejan General Manager of the Year Award presented to Chris Cramarossa and Heather Schaffnit receiving the Director of Sales of the Year Award. Also, Hilton Garden Inn Kirov, Russia also took home top honors with Anastasiya Lesnitser receiving the Barbara Bejan General Manager of the Year International Award while Aleksandr Laptev was recognized as Director of Sales of the Year for the International Region. These four team members were rewarded for their exceptional performance, leadership and dedication to the brand.
"I am pleased to extend congratulations to these outstanding leaders and team members for their remarkable achievements for the Hilton Garden Inn brand over the past year," said John Greenleaf, global head, Hilton Garden Inn. "Our brand is committed to ensuring our guests have a warm and positive stay backed by personalized service from each of our team members. I can truly say that these hotel team leaders are helping to brighten the day of our guests all across the world."
The awards were presented at the brand's bi-annual conference held during the week of January 8 in Chicago. Other awards presented at the conference include:
- Pride Award
- North America - Hilton Garden Inn Fayetteville, Ark. and Hilton Garden Inn Durham/University Medical Center, NC
- International - Hilton Garden Inn Ufa Riverside, Russia
- Most Improved Hotel Award
- North America - Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville/JTB Deerwood Park, Fla.
- International - Hilton Garden Inn Konya, Turkey
- Ramp-Up, New Hotel Overall Performance Award
- You Can Count on Us Community Relations Award
- North America - Hilton Garden Inn New York/Central Park South-Midtown West, NY
- International - Hilton Garden Inn Ufa Riverside, Russia
For a complete list of 2016 award winners, visit the Hilton Garden Inn Media Center.
Hilton Garden Inn hotels boast amenities including complimentary Wi-Fi, a state-of-the art fitness center, guest rooms featuring fresh, white duvets and crisp linens and an in-room "hospitality center" with a mini fridge, microwave and Keurig coffee maker.
Read more about Hilton Garden Inn at www.hgi.com and news.hgi.com.
Contact
Jennifer Hughes
Director, Brand Public Relations - Hilton Worldwide
Phone: +1 901 374 6518
Send Email
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising nearly 4,900 properties with more than 796,000 rooms in 104 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world"s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio - A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where Hilton HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. Visit news.hiltonworldwide.com for more information and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.