Bangkok -- Dusit Thani Bangkok, the flagship hotel of global hospitality company Dusit International, will host the first South East Asia Hotel Investors' Summit (SEAHIS) from 13 – 14 June 2017 – a brand new event for the region.

Organised by HOFTEL, the world's only global hotel owners' alliance, the event will build on the success of the recent Gulf and Indian Ocean Hotel Investors' Summit (GIOHIS), which attracted 34 industry CEOs as speakers, to bring together top level executives from the hospitality industry to share their wisdom and experiences in a series of debates, round tables and presentations.

HOFTEL intends SEAHIS to become an important event in the calendar of hoteliers in ASEAN and the surrounding regions. While GIOHIS covers the Gulf and Indian Ocean, SEAHIS will focus on Thailand and its neighbours plus Australasia and Hong Kong. Around 200 participants are expected to attend the event with, at the time of writing, 18 hotel sector CEOs from Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong already lined up to speak in June.

"To host the first SEAHIS event is an honour and we are very much looking forward to welcoming delegates from all around the region," said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO of Dusit International. "At Dusit International, one area in which we aim to differentiate ourselves is education that's integrated with the hospitality industry. Our aim is to strengthen the education system not just for us, but the whole industry, and hosting events such as SEAHIS, where industry specialists can exchange best practices, certainly helps us to achieve these aims."

More information about the upcoming summit is available at www.hoftel.com/events.

About Dusit International

Dusit International was founded in 1948 by Honorary Chairperson Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, whose ﬁrst hotel was the Princess on Bangkok's New Road. Today the company is a leader in hotel management and education and comprises a unique international portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts operating under four brands: Dusit Thani, dusitD2, Dusit Princess and Dusit Devarana.

The company also operates the signature Devarana Spa and has a fast-growing Education Division. The latter, established in 1993, comprises Dusit Thani College, which offers vocational and postgraduate hospitality degrees at campuses in Bangkok and Pattaya; Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School; and the recently opened Dusit Thani Hotel School, which is Thailand's first hospitality school based on the ASEAN Common Competency Standards for Tourism Professionals.

In 2018 Dusit will open the pioneering Dusit Hospitality Management College, a unique fully integrated hospitality school and hotel in Manila, Philippines.

For more information, please visit www.dusit.com.

About HOFTEL

HOFTEL is the world's leading association of hotel property investors. It is specifically designed to represent the disparate owners of hotels and provide them with a voice as a distinct industry sector.

HOFTEL provides an association and a forum for hotel real estate companies which receive rents or pay management fees as well as for hotel franchisees who both own and manage properties, but pay a third party to provide the brand and marketing. Its members range from multi-nationals to single-hotel companies and include institutional investors, private entrepreneurs and asset managers.

As of late 2016, HOFTEL has members with hotels and serviced apartments in around 35 countries, which control between them hospitality real estate assets of over US$ 60 billion.

For more information, please visit www.hoftel.com

