This year ITB Berlin is organising two speed dating events on 9 March that will enable buyers as well as bloggers to establish valuable links with exhibitors from around the world in the shortest possible time. In the morning the members of the exclusive ITB Buyers Circle can meet national and international exhibitors at the ITB Speed Networking event. In the afternoon, at the ITB Blogger Speed Dating event, experienced bloggers can make use of eight-minute time slots to talk to representatives sitting opposite from the global travel industry. The new ITB matchmaking tool makes it easy to arrange appointments for both events.

At ITB Berlin 2017 the ITB Speed Networking event will be taking place for the third time. This is where senior buyers who belong to the exclusive ITB Buyers Circle can get to know exhibitors at previously booked brief appointments. The ITB Speed Networking event will take place from 9.30 to 11.00 a.m. on Level B in the CityCube Berlin. Using the new ITB Matchmaking Tool participants can book appointments in advance. Personal invitations will be sent to exhibitors, who can invite co-exhibitors to register for the event too. Buyers and exhibitors can provide information on key themes in their profile and also emphasise particular interests. This makes it easier to find exactly the right conversation partners. Only participants who have pre-booked may attend the networking event and they will receive an appointment list beforehand. During the eight-minute time slots participants can exchange information, establish new contacts, find out about destinations and products, and expand their business interests.

Additional details and contact information on the ITB Speed Networking event can be found at www.itb-berlin.de/en/Exhibitors/SpeedDating/.

At the ITB Blogger Speed Dating event exhibitors and bloggers can make use of eight-minute appointments to get to know each other and talk about joint ventures, for example, or exchange ideas on future collaboration. Using the ITB Matchmaking Tool up to nine appointments can be set up in advance. The ITB Blogger Speed Dating event will take place on Thursday, 9 March 2017 from 4.30 to 6 p.m. in Hall B in the CityCube Berlin. Due to extremely high demand registration for the 2017 Blogger Speed Dating event is now closed. Information on the ITB Blogger Speed Dating event can be found at www.itb-berlin.de/en/Visitors/TradeVisitors/Blogger/.

About ITB Berlin and the ITB Berlin Convention ITB Berlin 2017 will take place from Wednesday to Sunday, 8 to 12 March. From Wednesday to Friday ITB Berlin is open to trade visitors only. Parallel with the show the ITB Berlin Convention, the largest event of its kind, will be held from Wednesday, 8 to Saturday, 11 March 2017. Admission to the ITB Berlin Convention is free for trade visitors. More details are available at www.itb-convention.com. Slovenia is the Convention & Culture Partner of ITB Berlin 2017. ITB Berlin is the World's Leading Travel Trade Show. In 2016 a total of 10,000 companies and organisations from 187 countries exhibited their products and services to around 180,000 visitors, who included 120,000 trade visitors.

