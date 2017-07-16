MCLEAN, Va. and NEEDHAM, Mass. – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) today announced a partnership to make Hilton's portfolio of 13 world-class global brands accessible in the TripAdvisor instant booking marketplace. Beginning in early 2017, travelers around the world will be able to make a reservation at any Hilton property quickly and easily without leaving the TripAdvisor site or mobile app.

Hilton, comprising nearly 789,000 rooms across 104 countries and territories, is the latest major hotel company to join TripAdvisor instant booking. The partnership will expand TripAdvisor's instant booking inventory and give travelers even more room options when shopping for lodging on the world's largest travel site*.

"At Hilton, we're always reimagining the experience for our guests and looking for new ways to make travel easier," said Danny Hughes, senior vice president and commercial director, Hilton. "We are committed to working with booking partners, like TripAdvisor, who respect our desire to develop direct relationships with our guests, present our hotels in a fair and equitable manner, and increase the value of both our brands."

Users simply tap or click "Book Now" to initiate an instant booking. During the process, TripAdvisor will prominently feature text and branding to let the user know that Hilton will handle the transaction and customer service.

"Hilton is a longtime partner and we are thrilled to add their portfolio of brands to our instant booking marketplace," said Robin Ingle, senior vice president, global sales, TripAdvisor. "Following the rollout momentum we had last year, we continue to accelerate our growth with new instant booking partners and increased user adoption. We're pleased that our community of travelers and partners alike are finding instant booking such an attractive option."

