Maestro PMS Acquires Strategic Software Assets of Navicom Inc. to Strengthen Integrated Guest Engagement Offerings
On-Property GEM Communication Tools Personalize Guest Relationship; In-House Service Requests Drive Guest Interaction
All guest feedback in GEM is instantly available on Maestro's guest profile for personalized guest service and management analysis. "We recently enhanced GEM's Maestro integration with a post check-in text messaging feature to further personalize the guest experience," Dehan said. "This new feature makes it easy to communicate with guests directly after check in and offer services to make their stay more pleasant. Maestro is committed to future GEM enhancements that will enable all users to further optimize their guest engagement strategies."
Dehan said Maestro worked with Navicom for several years and the companies are a good fit. "The GEM acquisition is in line with Maestro's focus on personalized guest engagement. With the GEM team joining our office we can provide a wider spectrum of guest engagement services. I see this as a positive step in Maestro's growth and our ability to serve our clients and help them meet the demands of their guests."
Maestro is the preferred cloud and on-premise PMS hotel management software solution for independent hotels, resorts and multi-property groups. It's 20+ integrated modules and mobile capabilities increase profitability and enable operators to engage guests with a personalized experience. Maestro's Diamond Plus Service provides North American based support to keep independent properties operational 24/7.
