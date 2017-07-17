External Article

Study: Netflix now more popular than adult entertainment in hotel rooms

foxnews.com

When it comes to in room entertainment, a new study says that today's hotel guests may just want to Netflix-- without the "chill."

According to data from Enseo, a company that provides in room entertainment solutions for some of the world's biggest hotel brands like Marriott, more hotel guests are streaming a show or movie from Netflix in hotels that have axed pornographic video-on-demand (VOD) than ordering traditional adult-themed programming.