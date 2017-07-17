Scandic to offer digital newspapers and magazines to all hotel guests and visitors
–Today, we're seeing a major shift in the way our guests consume media. To meet their demands and expectations, we're offering a service that we hope will make their experience smoother and more modern – in an environmentally friendly way, says Thomas Engelhart, Chief Commercial Officer at Scandic Hotels Group.
The service will be available via Scandic's WiFi network by visiting PressReaders website or downloading the PressReader app on a smart phone or tablet. Scandic will offer the service complimentary
and guests will be able to download and save as many newspapers and magazines as they like to take home or continue reading on their journeys. To meet the expectations from all guests a number of daily newspapers will still continue to be available at the hotels.
–PressReader is experiencing accelerated growth in Europe, and this new partnership with Scandic is an exciting new endeavor for us. We look forward to offering their guests access to a world of premium newspaper and magazine content on PressReader, says Igor Smirnoff, Chief Commercial Officer at PressReader.
