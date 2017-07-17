Pan Pacific Hotels Group announces departure of CEO
In the interim, Mr Gwee Lian Kheng, Group Chief Executive of UOL Group (Pan Pacific Hotels Group's owning company) will oversee the management of the company.
Pan Pacific Hotels Group owns and operates more than 30 properties worldwide, and remains focused on pursuing its strategic growth in key cities in Asia, North America and Australia. Following the opening of Pan Pacific Hanoi last year, the Group will open Pan Pacific Beijing in May and Pan Pacific Yangon in September this year.
