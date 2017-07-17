Guestline, providers of end-to-end property management, channel distribution and digital marketing solutions to hotel groups, independent hotels, serviced apartments, management companies and pub companies, are pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Craddock to the role of Head of Marketing.

As the company moves through accelerated expansion, Craddock will spearhead all Guestline's marketing plans to further expand their hotel software solutions and services into new areas, both in the UK and internationally. He will develop the company's marketing strategies to ensure the Guestline brand grows in strength across domestic and international markets.

Phil Davidson, CEO at Guestline commented, "Andy is an excellent addition to the marketing department at Guestline. His experience and knowledge will enable us to raise awareness across the industry and gain momentum internationally. With a high level of experience across the board, we are really pleased to welcome Andy to the Guestline team."

Craddock brings a wealth of marketing knowledge and expertise to the team, having previously held senior roles across a number of hospitality and non-hospitality based companies such as Pegasus Solutions, Best Western, Jarvis Hotels, Embassy Hotels and Nestle. He is an experienced marketing leader in UK, EMEA and global markets, having delivered global and regional marketing strategies, marketing partnerships, multiple digital marketing programmes and international PR.

Andy Craddock, Head of Marketing at Guestline added, "I'm delighted to join Guestline at this very exciting time of huge growth for the company. The drive in expansion of Guestline into new territories and the reinforcement of the Guestline name as a market leader in hospitality technology allows us to develop and deliver sophisticated distribution solutions for all levels of the accommodation market".

For more information about Guestline visit www.guestline.com

