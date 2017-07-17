Head of Marketing appointed for Guestline
As the company moves through accelerated expansion, Craddock will spearhead all Guestline’s marketing plan
Phil Davidson, CEO at Guestline commented, "Andy is an excellent addition to the marketing department at Guestline. His experience and knowledge will enable us to raise awareness across the industry and gain momentum internationally. With a high level of experience across the board, we are really pleased to welcome Andy to the Guestline team."
Craddock brings a wealth of marketing knowledge and expertise to the team, having previously held senior roles across a number of hospitality and non-hospitality based companies such as Pegasus Solutions, Best Western, Jarvis Hotels, Embassy Hotels and Nestle. He is an experienced marketing leader in UK, EMEA and global markets, having delivered global and regional marketing strategies, marketing partnerships, multiple digital marketing programmes and international PR.
Andy Craddock, Head of Marketing at Guestline added, "I'm delighted to join Guestline at this very exciting time of huge growth for the company. The drive in expansion of Guestline into new territories and the reinforcement of the Guestline name as a market leader in hospitality technology allows us to develop and deliver sophisticated distribution solutions for all levels of the accommodation market".
