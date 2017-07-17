Press Release

Heavlin Management Company Adds The Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel To Management Portfolio

Taps Sally Shaffer as General Manager, Hammad Akbar as F&B Director and Lynn Flosi as Director of Sales & Marketing

Tempe, Ariz. – Heavlin Management Company, LLC (HMC), a full-service hospitality management and consulting company, today announced it has signed an agreement and assumed management of the four-story, 259 guest room Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel in Phoenix, Arizona. Located adjacent to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, HMC, which also manages the Holiday Inn & Suites Phoenix Airport and the Crowne Plaza Phoenix Airport, now manages over 51% of full-service hotel rooms (7 81 rooms) in the Phoenix Airport Submarket.

The company has been incredibly successful over the past 18 months growing its management portfolio and providing strategic operations improvement plans at our properties to elevate guest experience and owner value, said Frank Heavlin, president of Heavlin Management Company. The addition of the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel brings our portfolio to 7 properties, 550 employees and 1,208 guest rooms, in Arizona and Alaska. We are proud to offer superior management and guest experience representing prestigious brands as Crowne Plaza, Hampton Inn & Suites, Hilton and Holiday Inn & Suites and Choice.

HMC has announced top-level appointments for the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel including Sally Shaffer as General Manager. Most recently, Shaffer was General Manager at the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country where she held the positions of Board Chair for Visit Santa Rosa and Vice President of Sonoma County Lodging Association. She is returning to Phoenix where she was prior to California and where she held senior executive management positions at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge and the JW Marriott Camelback.

Twenty-year hospitality veteran Lynn Flosi joins as Director of Sales & Marketing. Flosi most recently served as Director of Sales & Marketing for the Crowne Plaza Airport North Hotel, where she played a critical role in the Crowne brand naming this property the Crowne Newcomer of the Year based on guest satisfaction. She also was honored as HSMAIs Hospitality Professional of the Year in 2014.

Hammad Akbar joins as Director of Food and Beverage. An award-winning manager and 21-year industry veteran, Akbar most recently was the Food & Beverage Director at the Crowne Plaza San Marcos Resort.

The Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel underwent an extensive $8 Million renovation in 2015, upgrading all areas of the property to maintain its status as a leading hotel in the South Airport market. An additional $750,000 property improvement plan is scheduled to add modern conveniences and upgrades to the restaurant, bar and other common areas as well as parking lot improvements. The hotel features over 10,000 sq. ft. of meeting/convention space including an amphitheater ideal for presentations. It also has a full service restaurant with room service, great hotel bar and happy hour, and outdoor pool and meeting areas. Beyond traditional airport business, the Hilton captures strong market and significant occupancy demand with 50 Million sq. ft. of neighboring office/industrial space and surrounding corporate clients.