Press Release

STR: Europe hotel pipeline for December 2016

LONDON -- STR's December 2016 Pipeline Report shows 155,434 rooms in 1,017 projects Under Contract in Europe. The total represents a 4.0% decrease in rooms Under Contract compared with December 2015.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

Europe reported 68,777 rooms in 442 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 13.1% increase in year-over-year comparisons.

Among Chain Scale segments, the Upper Midscale segment accounted for the largest portion of rooms Under Contract (27.2% with 42,332 rooms) and In Construction (24.7% with 16,981 rooms).

Upscale (22.7% with 15,580 rooms) was the only other segment to represent 20.0% or more of rooms In Construction.