Starwood Hotels Uses RLSA to Engage High-Value Travelers With Timely Ads

thinkwithgoogle.com

Starwood Hotels wanted to stay top of mind with loyal site visitors when they go online to find hotel rooms. To encourage these visitors to take the next step, the brand used remarketing lists for search ads (RLSA) to reach them at the moment they decide to book a room, leading to a higher ROI.