[Infographic] Millennials will book direct. Here's why:
The infographic reveals...
• 85% check multiple travel sites for the best deal
• Almost half are willing to exchange personal information for relevant offers
• Over 50% have joined a loyalty scheme because it was easy to sign up
• Over 1/3 stay with the loyalty scheme that gave them the best added value
Looking for a booking?
Millennials are not quite so fickle as they seem. Yes, they'll check your price across the web, but if your Price Check is accurate, you have nothing to fear. In fact, proof your transparency will be positively received. Next you'll want to soak up all that juicy data by offering what they crave: the best deal. Finally, don't forget to get them signed up to your loyalty scheme - but beware, if you want to keep them, make sure it's a winner.
and relationships between hotels and guests. In 2015 Triptease launched Price Check, a widget for booking engines that encourages travellers to book direct.
Triptease (www.triptease.com) is a SaaS company that builds digital tools that create better experiences
The company was co-founded by Charlie Osmond, UK YoungEntrepreneur of the Year and member of The British Airways Business Advisory Board, Alasdair Snow, named in TTG"s Tomorrow"s Travel Leaders 30 under 30, and Alexandra Zubko, former Head of Strategy at Intercontinental Hotels Group and winner of IHIF Young Person Leader Award.