Now Available for Download: HeBStrategy Q1 2017 Hotel Marketing, Technology, and Trends Whitepaper
-
What's Happening in 2017?
Stay updated on developments that impacted hoteliers in Q4 2016 including changes in TripAdvisor search, Airbnb's continued growth, and new products from Google. Find out how these updates influenced current trends in hotel management and marketing, which include a focus on personalization, metrics that matter, and the increasing importance of a "book direct" strategy.
-
Getting Personal & Staying Social. Find out how personalization and the incorporation of social media in your hotel's digital strategy is paramount for driving engagement, direct bookings, and loyalty, using data to which you already have access!
-
Lowering Distribution Costs & Improving Your Bottom Line. Hoteliers continue to face challenges into 2017 when it comes to competing for market share—and not just from OTAs. Learn how to lower distribution costs, increase direct bookings, and improve your bottom line by modifying your marketing strategy and budget.
-
Multichannel Messaging & Campaign Themes. Targeting customers with multichannel messaging and creative campaign themes continues to be the best way to amplify your content and drive engagement and bookings. Get tips and ideas for your specific need periods and strategies, from last-minute reservations to weekend campaigns.
-
Industry Insights You May Have Missed. Catch up on the best of 2016 with highlights and key takeaways from articles and webinars hosted by HeBS Digital throughout the year.
Access these insights and more when you download HeBS Digital's Q1 2017 HeBStrategy whitepaper.
