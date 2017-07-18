Nominations open for the 2017 Rising Star Award Caribbean presented at CHRIS
Candidates must meet the following criteria:
- 35 years of age or younger, born on or after April 28, 1982
- Has been working in a hospitality-related field
- Is recognized by leaders in the hospitality field as a rising star
- Is currently living and working in the Caribbean with a minimum of two years experience in the market
To nominate a candidate, please complete the nomination form. The deadline for submissions is on or before midnight EST on February 8, 2017. Please note that all candidates need to be nominated by another person from within their organization or someone with direct work experience with the nominee.
The award will be presented to the winner at CHRIS, April 26-28, 2017, at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Miami.
About BHN
BHN is the worldwide leader in developing and organizing conferences for the hotel and tourism investment community. With three decades of experience, over 130 events completed to-date, and more than 90,000 international delegates, BHN conferences have become "must attend" events for industry leaders who come together to network, conduct business, and to learn about the latest trends.
BHN events include: the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) in Los Angeles; ALIS Law in Los Angeles; ALIS Summer Update; Alternative Ownership Conference Asia Pacific (AOCAP) in Singapore; Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS) in Miami; Hotel Investment Conference Asia Pacific (HICAP) in Hong Kong; HICAP UPDATE in Singapore; Hotel Investment Forum India (HIFI) in Mumbai; Hotel Opportunities Latin America (HOLA) conference in Miami; and Hotel Investment Conference Europe (Hot.E) in London.
The BHN website at www.Burba.com is the gateway for information about the conferences BHN produces, as well as a direct link to important players in the hospitality investment world.
About ISHC
The International Society of Hospitality Consultants is truly The Leading Source for Global Hospitality Expertise, represented by over two hundred of the industry"s most respected professionals from across six continents. Collectively, ISHC members provide expert services in over fifty functional areas and have specialized skills in virtually every segment of the hospitality industry. ISHC is dedicated to promoting the highest quality of professional consulting standards and practices for the hospitality industry. Candidates undergo a rigorous screening process, ensuring that all ISHC members have a reputation of integrity and are qualified by their experience, training and knowledge to develop and express sound judgment on industry issues. Additional information about the organisation, along with a directory of ISHC members, is available on the ISHC website at ishc.com.