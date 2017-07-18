The International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC) has launched nominations for the prestigious Rising Star Award Caribbean to be presented at the Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS) in partnership with Burba Hotel Network (BHN). This is the seventh year ISHC and BHN have collaborated to recognize young, talented leadership in the Caribbean region.

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

35 years of age or younger, born on or after April 28, 1982

Has been working in a hospitality-related field

Is recognized by leaders in the hospitality field as a rising star

Is currently living and working in the Caribbean with a minimum of two years experience in the market

To nominate a candidate, please complete the nomination form. The deadline for submissions is on or before midnight EST on February 8, 2017. Please note that all candidates need to be nominated by another person from within their organization or someone with direct work experience with the nominee.

The award will be presented to the winner at CHRIS, April 26-28, 2017, at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Miami.

About BHN

BHN is the worldwide leader in developing and organizing conferences for the hotel and tourism investment community. With three decades of experience, over 130 events completed to-date, and more than 90,000 international delegates, BHN conferences have become "must attend" events for industry leaders who come together to network, conduct business, and to learn about the latest trends.

BHN events include: the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) in Los Angeles; ALIS Law in Los Angeles; ALIS Summer Update; Alternative Ownership Conference Asia Pacific (AOCAP) in Singapore; Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS) in Miami; Hotel Investment Conference Asia Pacific (HICAP) in Hong Kong; HICAP UPDATE in Singapore; Hotel Investment Forum India (HIFI) in Mumbai; Hotel Opportunities Latin America (HOLA) conference in Miami; and Hotel Investment Conference Europe (Hot.E) in London.

The BHN website at www.Burba.com is the gateway for information about the conferences BHN produces, as well as a direct link to important players in the hospitality investment world.

Contact

Lauren Marshall

Senior Manager of Marketing & Membership Services

Phone: 678-735-9453

Send Email