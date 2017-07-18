External Article

The 5 Most Extravagant Hotel Experiences In The World

huffingtonpost.com

Your own submarine at Lacaula Island Resort, Fiji

Talk about #travelgoals. From your own personal submarine to on-demand fireworks, we’ve rounded up the world’s most over-the-top hotel experiences. 1. A private pool at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Hawaii What’s better than a beachfront infinity pool in Maui with a swim-up bar and underwater speakers? Having that pool all to yourself. For an entire evening, the Four Seasons Maui at Wailea offers exclusive use of its communal Serenity Pool — considered one of Hawaii’s best hotel pools no less — as part of the resort’s ultra- luxe Unforgettable Experiences program. If you can tear yourself away from swimming and drinking, take advantage of the customized multi-course sunset dinner, live entertainment such as a ukulele serenade and hula-dancing, and couples’ massage, all of which are offered poolside. (From $5,000, not including accommodations)