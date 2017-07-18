Press Release

STR: Caribbean/Mexico hotel pipeline for December 2016

LONDON -- STR's December 2016 Pipeline Report shows 31,570 rooms in 188 projects Under Contract in the Caribbean/Mexico region. The total represents a 10.5% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with December 2015.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

The region reported 12,387 rooms in 82 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is a 6.9% increase in year-over-year comparisons.

Among Chain Scale segments, the Upscale segment accounted for the largest portion of rooms Under Contract (21.9% with 6,919 rooms).

The Luxury segment accounted for the largest percentage of rooms In Construction (21.2% with 2,632 rooms).