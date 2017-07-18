Press Release

STR: Central/South America hotel pipeline for December 2016

LONDON -- STR's December 2016 Pipeline Report shows 62,861 rooms in 403 projects Under Contract in the Central/South America region. The total represents a 15.1% decrease in rooms Under Contract compared with December 2015.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

The region reported 27,696 rooms in 169 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is an 11.3% decrease in year-over-year comparisons.

Three Chain Scale segments each accounted for 20.0% or more of the rooms Under Contract in the region: Upper Upscale (20.7% with 12,996 rooms), Upscale (20.5% with 12,885 rooms) and Midscale (20.1% with 12,636 rooms).

Specifically in the In Construction phase, only the Upscale segment (22.2% with 6,143 rooms) accounted for 20.0% or more of the region's total.