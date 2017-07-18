STR: Central/South America hotel pipeline for December 2016
Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.
The region reported 27,696 rooms in 169 projects In Construction for the month. Based on number of rooms, that is an 11.3% decrease in year-over-year comparisons.
Three Chain Scale segments each accounted for 20.0% or more of the rooms Under Contract in the region: Upper Upscale (20.7% with 12,996 rooms), Upscale (20.5% with 12,885 rooms) and Midscale (20.1% with 12,636 rooms).
Specifically in the In Construction phase, only the Upscale segment (22.2% with 6,143 rooms) accounted for 20.0% or more of the region's total.
