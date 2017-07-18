Anantara Vacation Club Enters Dubai
"With this first step, we will be able to meet our Club Points Owners' growing demand for inventory in the Middle East" said Maurizio Bisicky, Chief Commercial Officer. Plans for a larger Anantara Vacation Club presence in the booming metropolis are under way and contingent on the release of a timeshare law.
Set on an archipelago of man-made islands on Dubai's scenic coastline, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort offers a truly indulgent urban escape. Characterized by traditional Thai architecture in a distinctly Arabic setting, the resort provides the unmistakable five-star hospitality that the Anantara brand has come to be known for. Guests can enjoy easy access to the city's many highlights – including the Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Marina and the Palm Jumeirah – or indulge in a relaxing holiday by the turquoise waters and beach on-site.
The apartment suites secured by the Club Developer within Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort will be available to all Club Points Owners for stays starting from 1 February 2017. Bookings will be accepted for the remainder of 2017 for the time being.
The Club Developer plans to further expand its foothold in the Middle East in 2017, and has recently appointed Andrea Danieli as its Business Development Director for the region. Prior to his appointment, Andrea has held management roles across the EMEA region with Marriott Vacation Club.
About Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas
For hundreds of years throughout Thailand, people would leave a jar of water outside their house to provide refreshment and extend a welcome to the passing traveller. Anantara is taken from an ancient Sanskrit word that means 'without end', symbolising this sharing of water and the heartfelt hospitality that lies at the core of every Anantara experience. From lush jungles to pristine beaches and legendary deserts to cosmopolitan cities, Anantara currently boasts over 30 stunning properties located in Thailand, the Maldives, Bali, Vietnam, China, Cambodia, Mozambique and the United Arab Emirates; with future properties to open China, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Laos and Oman. For more information on Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, please visit www.anantara.com.