Anantara Vacation Club, Asia's leading luxury shared ownership concept for discerning travellers, has announced that its Club Developer entity has secured access to luxury apartment units at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort for its Club Points Owners to enjoy.

"With this first step, we will be able to meet our Club Points Owners' growing demand for inventory in the Middle East" said Maurizio Bisicky, Chief Commercial Officer. Plans for a larger Anantara Vacation Club presence in the booming metropolis are under way and contingent on the release of a timeshare law.

The region generates over USD 121 billion in tourism revenue per year, attracting travellers from around the globe with its unique culture and exotic charm. With over 12 million tourists having visited Dubai in 2016, the city has firmly positioned itself as the most popular holiday destination in the Middle East and one ripe with potential for the shared holiday ownership industry.

Set on an archipelago of man-made islands on Dubai's scenic coastline, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort offers a truly indulgent urban escape. Characterized by traditional Thai architecture in a distinctly Arabic setting, the resort provides the unmistakable five-star hospitality that the Anantara brand has come to be known for. Guests can enjoy easy access to the city's many highlights – including the Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Marina and the Palm Jumeirah – or indulge in a relaxing holiday by the turquoise waters and beach on-site.

The apartment suites secured by the Club Developer within Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort will be available to all Club Points Owners for stays starting from 1 February 2017. Bookings will be accepted for the remainder of 2017 for the time being.

The Club Developer plans to further expand its foothold in the Middle East in 2017, and has recently appointed Andrea Danieli as its Business Development Director for the region. Prior to his appointment, Andrea has held management roles across the EMEA region with Marriott Vacation Club.

