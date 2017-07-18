ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. and MCLEAN, Va. -- Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) industry-first All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property located on the Georgia beachside town of St. Simons Island. Home2 Suites by Hilton St. Simons Island offers 88 new suites for travelers looking for a fresh, new stay experience.

"Home2 Suites by Hilton St. Simons is an excellent choice for the vacationer that wants to settle for a relaxing beach retreat, but is also great for business travelers looking to enjoy the destinations unspoiled beauty while being in close proximity to the business parks in the city of Brunswick," said Bart Johnson, general manager. "We are excited to offer an affordable extended-stay lodging option in the area with a variety of unique amenities including all-suite accommodations, daily breakfast and on-site laundry."

Located at 105 Terminal Way, Home2 Suites by Hilton St. Simons Island is conveniently located among Redfern Village, the community pier and downtown village. Guests can take a bike ride to the beach, tee off at the award-winning King and Prince Golf Course or visit the historic St. Simons Island Lighthouse Museum, Christ Church and Neptune Park.

Owned and managed by MMI Hotel Group, Home2 Suites by Hilton St. Simons Island offers guests all-suite accommodations featuring fully-equipped kitchens and modular furniture allowing for guests to personalize their room. The hotel also features easy access to technology with complimentary Internet, inviting community spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy an outdoor saline pool, fire pit and barbeque grill area. The hotel is also located near Malcolm McKinnon Airport and features the Pilot's Lounge with aeronautic-themed décor and comfortable seating for guests to relax and unwind after a busy day. Home2 Suites by Hilton St. Simons Island is also pet-friendly.

Home2 Suites by Hilton St. Simons Island participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Home2 Suites by Hilton St. Simons Island or call +1 912 638 0333.

Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at www.home2suites.com and news.home2suites.com.

Contact

Kristen Wells

Senior Manager, Brand Public Relations - Hilton Worldwide

Phone: +1 703 883 5826

Send Email