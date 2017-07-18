Home2 Suites by Hilton Opens Newest Property in St. Simons Island
Award-Winning Hotel Concept Brings 88 Suites to Popular Georgia Beach Destination
Located at 105 Terminal Way, Home2 Suites by Hilton St. Simons Island is conveniently located among Redfern Village, the community pier and downtown village. Guests can take a bike ride to the beach, tee off at the award-winning King and Prince Golf Course or visit the historic St. Simons Island Lighthouse Museum, Christ Church and Neptune Park.
Owned and managed by MMI Hotel Group, Home2 Suites by Hilton St. Simons Island offers guests all-suite accommodations featuring fully-equipped kitchens and modular furniture allowing for guests to personalize their room. The hotel also features easy access to technology with complimentary Internet, inviting community spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy an outdoor saline pool, fire pit and barbeque grill area. The hotel is also located near Malcolm McKinnon Airport and features the Pilot's Lounge with aeronautic-themed décor and comfortable seating for guests to relax and unwind after a busy day. Home2 Suites by Hilton St. Simons Island is also pet-friendly.
Home2 Suites by Hilton St. Simons Island participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Home2 Suites by Hilton St. Simons Island or call +1 912 638 0333.
Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at www.home2suites.com and news.home2suites.com.
Contact
Kristen Wells
Senior Manager, Brand Public Relations - Hilton Worldwide
Phone: +1 703 883 5826
Send Email
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising nearly 4,900 properties with more than 796,000 rooms in 104 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world"s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio - A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where Hilton HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. Visit news.hiltonworldwide.com for more information and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.