InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, and the largest global hotel company in Mexico, today announces the groundbreaking on two new-build 120-room Staybridge Suites® hotels in the Mexican cities of Irapuato and Silao. Both properties will be operated by Grupo Presidente®, one of IHG's long-term partners in Mexico.

The Staybridge Suites Irapuato hotel will be located eight miles north of downtown Irapuato along Federal Highway 45 and in close proximity to the Marabis Plaza, home to retail and food and beverage outlets. The Staybridge Suites Silao hotel will be situated in the Guanajuato Inland Port, the main business park in the Bajio region, and next to the Del Bajio International Airport. Both nine-story hotels will be located in the state of Guanajuato and are slated to open in late 2017.

Germán Ongay, RVP Franchise Sales & Development Mexico, IHG said: "We are extremely pleased to continue to grow the Staybridge Suites brand in Mexico. The brand is designed to create a warm and social environment for travelers who are away from home for weeks or months at a time and we will be able to provide home-like accommodations and amenities for those visiting both Irapuato and Silao."

Grupo Presidente CEO Braulio Arsuaga Losada, said, "We are very proud to reinforce our relationship with IHG, and add two new hotels and a new IHG brand to our mutual portfolio, while strengthening our position as one of the most important firms in the hospitality industry."

The Staybridge Suites brand is designed for business and leisure travelers who are spending an extended time away from home for business, relocation or leisure. Both 120-room properties in Irapuato and Silao will each feature a mix of 84 studios, 24 one-bedroom suites and 12 two-bedroom suites and will provide guests with amenities such as a complimentary, daily American-style hot breakfast buffet and The Social – the Staybridge Suites brand's complimentary evening reception. These properties will have on-site guest laundry facilities, 24-hour fitness and business centers, home theater, an outdoor swimming pool and outdoor living room with barbecue and fire pit.

Both hotels will be managed by Grupo Presidente, which has been operating seven Presidente InterContinental Hotels, as well as a Holiday Inn hotel and two Holiday Inn Resort hotels, for the last 20 years in the most important destinations in Mexico. The two new properties in Irapuato and Silao will join six other Staybridge Suites properties already open across Mexico. These Staybridge Suites hotels are located in Chihuahua, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Puebla, Queretaro, and San Luis Potosí. The Staybridge Suites brand participates in IHG's hotel rewards program, IHG® Rewards Club. The industry's first and largest hotel rewards program is free to join by enrolling at www.IHGRewardsClub.com, by downloading the IHG® App, by calling 1-888-211-9874 or by inquiring at the front desk of any of IHG's more than 5,000 hotels worldwide. Guests can also book a green hotel stay at any of our IHG Green Engage enrolled hotels.

IHG has had a presence in Mexico for more than 40 years, and currently has 135 hotels open in Mexico representing 21,167 rooms, with 22 additional hotels in the pipeline.