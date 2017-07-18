PORTLAND, Ore. – Provenance Hotels will open Dossier, a new upscale hotel, in the heart of downtown Portland in summer 2017. The 205-room hotel located at SW Park Avenue and SW Alder Street will be reminiscent of a private club, providing bespoke hospitality in thoughtfully-designed spaces that are both refined and welcoming, graceful and spirited. The intimate Dossier will offer travelers a respite from the pressures of daily life by focusing on things that are timeless: gracious service, courtesy and good old-fashioned human warmth.

Provenance Hotels has been reaching back in time to find the inspiration for Dossier and, at the same time, with the opening of this hotel the company is moving the guest experience forward and upward. When it comes to the things that matter most, Dossier will elevate. Comfort will be paramount with every detail attended to for a sublimely indulgent sleep experience; effortless arrivals and departures; artwork that inspires; and spaces that are warm, discrete and understated from the cozy lobby with plush settees to the elegantly appointed penthouse suite.

Impeccable service will be the centerpiece of the Dossier experience. Guests can expect to be greeted at Dossier by hosts that are meticulously trained, dedicated, passionate and fully empowered to realize travelers' every wish – be it nabbing last-minute reservations at a restaurant that doesn't offer them, planning weekend adventures to wine country or Mount Hood, assisting with an important business presentation and yes—delivering strawberry-honey-balsamic ice cream with black pepper at 3 a.m.

Like all Provenance Hotels, Dossier will feature a deeply-integrated art collection. Guestrooms will feature iconic images by Slim Aarons, the photographer who became a friend and confidant of the 20th century's jet set with unparalleled access to capture and document their rarified lives. Aarons won the trust of his subjects with his discretion and the beautiful way he photographed them. His images evoke a bygone age, a golden time when, as he said, "attractive people were doing attractive things in attractive places." It was a time when the celebrities, aristocrats, heiresses and business magnates Aarons photographed knew that his photographs of their escapades, parties, yachts and homes would not be plastered all over the tabloid press. Through his sun-drenched images, guests can vicariously tap into that carefree spirit and rest assured Dossier will always treat them in the same way that Aarons' treated his subjects: with affection, respect and discretion.

When it opens in summer 2017, Dossier will join Provenance Hotels' award-winning Portland collection that includes the acclaimed story-filled Sentinel which opened in 2014, chic Hotel Lucia and glamorous Hotel deLuxe – the #1, #3 and #15 best hotels in the Pacific Northwest per Conde Nast Traveler's 2016 Reader's Choice Awards. Dossier will feature Provenance Hotels' signature pillow and spiritual menus, its much-lauded pet program as well as Sealy Black Label Napa mattresses with the company's signature goose down bedding, eco-friendly bath products and complimentary Wi-Fi. In addition, it will be home to 2,060 sq. ft. of second-floor meeting and event space with windows overlooking the intersection of SW Alder Street and SW Park Avenue. Restaurant and bar concepts that will be announced later. For more information about Dossier, visit: www.dossierhotel.com.

