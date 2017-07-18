Provenance Hotels To Open Dossier In Downtown Portland In Summer 2017
Impeccable service will be the centerpiece of the Dossier experience. Guests can expect to be greeted at Dossier by hosts that are meticulously trained, dedicated, passionate and fully empowered to realize travelers' every wish – be it nabbing last-minute reservations at a restaurant that doesn't offer them, planning weekend adventures to wine country or Mount Hood, assisting with an important business presentation and yes—delivering strawberry-honey-balsamic ice cream with black pepper at 3 a.m.
Like all Provenance Hotels, Dossier will feature a deeply-integrated art collection. Guestrooms will feature iconic images by Slim Aarons, the photographer who became a friend and confidant of the 20th century's jet set with unparalleled access to capture and document their rarified lives. Aarons won the trust of his subjects with his discretion and the beautiful way he photographed them. His images evoke a bygone age, a golden time when, as he said, "attractive people were doing attractive things in attractive places." It was a time when the celebrities, aristocrats, heiresses and business magnates Aarons photographed knew that his photographs of their escapades, parties, yachts and homes would not be plastered all over the tabloid press. Through his sun-drenched images, guests can vicariously tap into that carefree spirit and rest assured Dossier will always treat them in the same way that Aarons' treated his subjects: with affection, respect and discretion.
When it opens in summer 2017, Dossier will join Provenance Hotels' award-winning Portland collection that includes the acclaimed story-filled Sentinel which opened in 2014, chic Hotel Lucia and glamorous Hotel deLuxe – the #1, #3 and #15 best hotels in the Pacific Northwest per Conde Nast Traveler's 2016 Reader's Choice Awards. Dossier will feature Provenance Hotels' signature pillow and spiritual menus, its much-lauded pet program as well as Sealy Black Label Napa mattresses with the company's signature goose down bedding, eco-friendly bath products and complimentary Wi-Fi. In addition, it will be home to 2,060 sq. ft. of second-floor meeting and event space with windows overlooking the intersection of SW Alder Street and SW Park Avenue. Restaurant and bar concepts that will be announced later. For more information about Dossier, visit: www.dossierhotel.com.
About Provenance Hotels
Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Portland, Ore., Provenance Hotels specializes in financing, developing and operating award-winning independent hotels with distinct and deeply integrated art stories. The portfolio includes Hotel deLuxe, Hotel Lucia and Sentinel in Portland, Ore., Hotel Max in Seattle, Wash., Hotel Murano in Tacoma, Wash., the Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery in New Orleans, LA., and Hotel Preston in Nashville, Tenn. Provenance Hotels will open Hotel Theodore in Seattle in summer 2017 and the Woodlark in Portland in spring 2018. The company can be found online at www.provenancehotels.com.