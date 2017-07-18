External Article

Hotels.com introduces new mobile concierge

hotelmanagement.net

Hotels.com has integrated a “mobile butler” into its application experience that offers a number of features courtesy of partnerships with OpenTable, Uber, delivery.com and Groupon.

Available on iOS, Hotels.com Concierge is like having a local expert in the palm of your hand, according to the company, offering fast access to services such as transportation through Uber; on-demand food delivery through delivery.com; restaurant reservations through OpenTable; and activities through Groupon, with ticketing also coming soon.