Austria’s Third 7 Days Premium Hotel Opens in Vienna in 2017
Plateno International Europe celebrates early the opening of its third 7 Days Premium Hotel in Austria, which joins already well-known 7 Days Premium hotels in Linz and Salzburg.
Tourists from Asia enjoy visiting the cultural sights of Vienna, and Chinese travelers lead the way ahead of other Asian countries. With a plus of 13,2 percent, Chinese travelers are ranking in second place shortly after tourists from the United States. Group tours are still the most favored forms of bookings.
The 7 Days Premium Hotels of the Chinese Plateno Group for the European expansion employ the Group's experience with Chinese guests to consolidate the company's brand within Europe.
Regional Vice President – Europe, Roland Paar, says: "Through our experience, we know what Chinese guests expect from a stay in a hotel, and we can focus on these specific needs."
The hotel deal was facilitated by Christie & Co, who also collaborated with Plateno Group for properties in Linz and Salzburg.
Contact
Tomasz Janczak
Vice President for Growth& Digital
Send Email
About Plateno Group
The Plateno Group is one of the most influential and innovative customer-centric companies in Asia with over 3, 700 hotels in 300 destinations, and 80 million loyalty members. Plateno has 20 brands that consist of 16 hotel brands, a serviced apartment brand, a cafe brand, an art platform, and an online travel platform. Plateno's hotel brands include, among others, Maison Albar Hotel, H12, Portofino Hotels & Resorts, Lavande Hotel, James Joyce Coffetel, ZMAX HOTELS, Xana Hotelle, 7 Days Premium, 7 Days Inn, IU Hotel, and PAI HOTELS.
The company"s Plateno Trip loyalty membership platform is the largest of its kind in the world, with 80 million loyalty members. 75% of Plateno's customers book directly from Plateno's in-house CRS (Central Reservation System), and most of them prefer mobile channels. Plateno"s European expansion has started with two brands, 7 Days Premium and PAI HOTELS, and will expand in the near future.
On September 18, 2015 Plateno Group, through a strategic investment with Jin Jiang International, created a global hotel group that now ranks Jin Jiang and Plateno as the world's largest top 5 hotel company. Together, with over 6,000 hotels, 640,000 hotel rooms across 55 countries, Plateno Group's goal is to become the world's leading hotel group in the near future.