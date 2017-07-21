February 2017 marks the opening of a third 7 Days Premium Hotel in Austria after two already operating in Linz and Salzburg. The new hotel, which boasts 95 contemporary-chic rooms and 20 apartments enjoys a strategic location in the south of Vienna, within easy reach from prominent landmarks like the Schönbrunn Palace, the Technical Museum, Alt-Wiener Schnapsmuseum, and others. Guests can also take advantage of proximity to several subway stations serving the underground line U6, which connects with the city center in less than 15 minutes.

Plateno Group capitalizes on the touristic appeal of Vienna, which is steadily rising, with a growth of 5,9 percent leading to 14,3 million overnights recorded in 2015. This shows the enormous potential of the location.

Tourists from Asia enjoy visiting the cultural sights of Vienna, and Chinese travelers lead the way ahead of other Asian countries. With a plus of 13,2 percent, Chinese travelers are ranking in second place shortly after tourists from the United States. Group tours are still the most favored forms of bookings.

The 7 Days Premium Hotels of the Chinese Plateno Group for the European expansion employ the Group's experience with Chinese guests to consolidate the company's brand within Europe.

Regional Vice President – Europe, Roland Paar, says: "Through our experience, we know what Chinese guests expect from a stay in a hotel, and we can focus on these specific needs."

The hotel deal was facilitated by Christie & Co, who also collaborated with Plateno Group for properties in Linz and Salzburg.

