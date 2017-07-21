The One at Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), one of the latest hotel developments from leading Dubai-based property firm The First Group, has been named Leisure and Hospitality Project of the Year at the prestigious Middle East Architect Awards. The 40-storey tower in Dubai's JVC precinct is one of four hotel projects under development in Dubai by the British-owned international hotel and property firm, which is best known for its collection of highly popular aparthotels in the city.

The award is the second major honour to be bestowed upon The One at JVC in recent months, with the property being named 'Hotel of the Future' at the respected id Design Awards in December.

The One at JVC beat a shortlist of notable projects to claim this latest award, including Four Seasons Bahrain and Deyaar Hotel in Dubai.

Designed by renowned architectural firm NORR Group Consultants International, The One at JVC was praised by the judging panel for its innovative design that "puts guests firmly at the centre of a great [hotel] experience". Discussing the honour, Yahya Jan, president and design director of NORR Group told Middle East Architect: "You always hope to win and the competition in this category was tremendous with [many] great projects. With [The One at JVC] we wanted to explore the tower – to break it up [in a design sense] – and The First Group was great and open to experimenting and breaking the norms."

The 46,166 square metre The One at JVC will be managed by highly respected international hotel operator Wyndham Hotel Group when it opens towards the end of 2018. Wyndham Hotel Group – the world's largest hotel company based on number of hotels, with a global portfolio of almost 8,000 hotels in 76 countries –also operates the prestigious Wyndham Dubai Marina on behalf of The First Group. The One at JVC will operate as a Ramada Plaza, the hotel operator's, upper mid-scale brand and will join Ramada's network of more than 842 properties located in 63 countries worldwide.

The ultra-stylish, 502-key hotel will provide guests with a host of world-class amenities including a rooftop swimming pool, gymnasium, steam rooms and sun deck; premium restaurants; a fully equipped business centre; extensive Wi-Fi access; laundry and dry-cleaning services; plus 24-hour security and valet parking.

"This award once again reaffirms The One at JVC's growing reputation as one of the most exciting hotels currently under development in Dubai," said Danny Lubert, The First Group co-founder and joint chairman. "We are confident The One at JVC will set new benchmarks for service and value in the upper mid-scale hospitality sector when it opens in 2018."

The One at JVC is The First Group's fourth hotel property currently under development in Dubai, with other projects located in Dubai Marina, Business Bay and Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT).