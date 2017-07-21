Aloft Expands In Louisville With Second Hotel Opening
Aloft Louisville East is Designed for Today's Hyper-Connected Global Traveler
Aloft Louisville East is close to Baptist East, Tom Sawyer Park, Ford Motor Company, General Electric, numerous corporate offices and an abundance of retail shopping. The hotel is only 15 minutes from the Kentucky International Convention Center, KFC Yum! Center, Muhammad Ali Center, Louisville Slugger Field and Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory. The opening of the East End Crossing bridge will extend the Gene Synder Freeway (I-265) over the Ohio River into southern Indiana, which will create a new major corridor for traffic traveling north and south through Louisville."
"We're delighted to bring Aloft to this multi-faceted neighborhood on the east side of Louisville," said Craig Turner, CEO of CRM Companies. "Aloft Louisville East will help meet accelerating demand for stylish and affordable lodging near the Convention Center and will appeal to travelers with its design-led atmosphere and accessible technologies."
Aloft Louisville East features SPG Keyless—the industry-first keyless entry system that enables guests to use their smartphone or Apple watch as a room key—and fast and free Wi-Fi throughout the property. Additional amenities include a Splash indoor pool, a Re:chargeSM fitness center; Re:fuelSM by Aloft – a one-stop gourmet grab & go food and beverage area; live, local music at the brand's W XYZ® bar and the outdoor bar in the Carloftis Courtyard as part of the signature Live At Aloft Hotels music series.
