BETHESDA, Md., Jan. – Marriott International, Inc.® (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced the opening of Aloft Louisville East, the brand's second Aloft in Louisville. Owned by M&T, LLC and developed by CRM Companies/PWM Real Estate Holdings, LLC., Aloft Louisville East features 126 spacious loft-style rooms, more than 3,500 square feet of flexible meeting space and live music performances at the hotel's signature W XYZ Bar and the outdoor Carloftis Courtyard.

"We are pleased to grow our presence in Louisville with the opening of the city's second Aloft hotel, where travelers will enjoy urban-inspired design, tech-forward amenities and live acoustic music," said Toni Stoeckl, Global Brand Leader and Vice President, Distinctive Select Brands. "Catering to the needs of today's savvy global traveler, Aloft has hotels in over 100 dynamic destinations worldwide."

Aloft Louisville East is close to Baptist East, Tom Sawyer Park, Ford Motor Company, General Electric, numerous corporate offices and an abundance of retail shopping. The hotel is only 15 minutes from the Kentucky International Convention Center, KFC Yum! Center, Muhammad Ali Center, Louisville Slugger Field and Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory. The opening of the East End Crossing bridge will extend the Gene Synder Freeway (I-265) over the Ohio River into southern Indiana, which will create a new major corridor for traffic traveling north and south through Louisville."

"We're delighted to bring Aloft to this multi-faceted neighborhood on the east side of Louisville," said Craig Turner, CEO of CRM Companies. "Aloft Louisville East will help meet accelerating demand for stylish and affordable lodging near the Convention Center and will appeal to travelers with its design-led atmosphere and accessible technologies."

Aloft Louisville East features SPG Keyless—the industry-first keyless entry system that enables guests to use their smartphone or Apple watch as a room key—and fast and free Wi-Fi throughout the property. Additional amenities include a Splash indoor pool, a Re:chargeSM fitness center; Re:fuelSM by Aloft – a one-stop gourmet grab & go food and beverage area; live, local music at the brand's W XYZ® bar and the outdoor bar in the Carloftis Courtyard as part of the signature Live At Aloft Hotels music series.

Let's get social. Follow @AloftHotels on Twitter, check us out on Instagram @AloftHotels, or head to Facebook.com/AloftHotels.