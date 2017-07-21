RIU Hotels & Resorts chooses TrustYou to manage and analyze feedback globally through one guest feedback platform
Laura Malone, Director of Communications at RIU Hotels, adds: "Feedback management and analysis is a vital part of our strategy and since we are constantly growing it is crucial to guarantee the same quality for all properties that RIU Hotels stand for all over the world. We look forward to work with the technologic tools provided by TrustYou in order to manage our entire hotel portfolio within one platform. Additionally, we are excited to use TrustYou's metrics to receive all of our necessary reports."
"We are very excited to have become a partner of the world-renowned and high-quality chain, RIU Hotels. The many elaborate features in our platform and the vast review data base have convinced the management to rely on us. We look forward to contributing to the success of the visionary hotel chain in the upcoming years", says Gaston Richter, Director Enterprise Sales Spain and Portugal at TrustYou.
About RIU
The international RIU chain was founded in Mallorca by the Riu family in 1953 as a small holiday firm and is still owned by the family's third generation. The company specialises in holiday resorts and over 70% of its establishments offer its acclaimed All Inclusive by RIU service. With the inauguration of its first city hotel in 2010, RIU is expanding its range of products with its own line of city hotels called Riu Plaza. RIU Hotels & Resorts now has more than 100 hotels in 19 countries which welcome over 4 million guests a year and provide jobs for a total of 27,268 employees. RIU is currently the world's 29th ranked chain, one of the Caribbean's most popular, the largest in Spain in terms of revenue and the third largest in number of rooms.
About TrustYou
TrustYou, the world's largest guest feedback platform, provides hotels with insights to improve their guest experience and market to future guests. Guest feedback informs 95% of booking decisions, and TrustYou's guest feedback platform incorporates hundreds of millions of hotel reviews, surveys, social comments, and direct messages through SMS, email, Facebook Messenger and more. This information is analyzed along each step of a traveler"s journey, including booking and pre-stay queries, real-time guest request, and post-stay feedback, to generate actionable insights for 500,000 hotels. TrustYou"s platform is made up of various components, including TrustYou Meta-Reviews*, verified global review summaries displayed on travel and search sites like Google, KAYAK, and Hotels.com; TrustYou Messaging, real-time guest messaging service; TrustYou Stars, an advanced guest satisfaction survey tool; TrustYou Analytics, the world"s leading online reputation management tool and the accompanying app TrustYou Radar. PMS, CRM, IBE and other hotel software providers can make use TrustYou Connect, a partner program to integrate TrustYou"s guest feedback platform with its products to help their hotel clients to positively influence every stage of the guest journey. Find more information on TrustYou and the guest feedback platform at www.trustyou.com.
*TrustYou Meta-Reviews only contain verified reviews and do not include reviews from TripAdvisor