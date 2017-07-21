RIU Hotels & Resorts chose to rely on TrustYou, the world's largest guest feedback platform, to continue to analyze guest reviews from travelers all over the world. The RIU hotel group, headquartered in Spain, is one of the top 30 hotel chains in the world operating hotels in popular cities and holiday destinations in 19 countries. For more than 60 years RIU Hotels & Resorts has placed high value upon service, quality, and guest satisfaction, leading to numerous regularly awarded international certificates.

Within TrustYou's easy-to-use feedback platform, RIU Hotels & Resorts can analyze and respond to reviews that are aggregated from various online sources and social media channels to gain valuable insights. Detailed semantic analyses and impact scores show the areas that impact the overall score across the web the most. This helps to funnel the hotel chain's attention to the most influential services and departments. Thereby, issues can be solved quickly to increase scores and guest satisfaction.

Laura Malone, Director of Communications at RIU Hotels, adds: "Feedback management and analysis is a vital part of our strategy and since we are constantly growing it is crucial to guarantee the same quality for all properties that RIU Hotels stand for all over the world. We look forward to work with the technologic tools provided by TrustYou in order to manage our entire hotel portfolio within one platform. Additionally, we are excited to use TrustYou's metrics to receive all of our necessary reports."

"We are very excited to have become a partner of the world-renowned and high-quality chain, RIU Hotels. The many elaborate features in our platform and the vast review data base have convinced the management to rely on us. We look forward to contributing to the success of the visionary hotel chain in the upcoming years", says Gaston Richter, Director Enterprise Sales Spain and Portugal at TrustYou.

For more information about TrustYou and all features of the platform, visit www.trustyou.com

About RIU

The international RIU chain was founded in Mallorca by the Riu family in 1953 as a small holiday firm and is still owned by the family's third generation. The company specialises in holiday resorts and over 70% of its establishments offer its acclaimed All Inclusive by RIU service. With the inauguration of its first city hotel in 2010, RIU is expanding its range of products with its own line of city hotels called Riu Plaza. RIU Hotels & Resorts now has more than 100 hotels in 19 countries which welcome over 4 million guests a year and provide jobs for a total of 27,268 employees. RIU is currently the world's 29th ranked chain, one of the Caribbean's most popular, the largest in Spain in terms of revenue and the third largest in number of rooms.

Contact

Katharina Sickora

Senior Marketing Manager

Phone: +49 89 55 27 35-116

Send Email