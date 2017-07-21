YALOVA, Turkey and MCLEAN, Va -- Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced a franchise agreement with Cavusoglu Group to open Hilton Garden Inn in Yalova. The 121-room property will be situated by the Marmara Sea and is expected to open in 2018.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton said: "Hilton Garden Inn Yalova will provide a high quality hospitality option for travellers visiting this popular seaside city, known for its attractive beaches and nearby thermal waters. This signing further highlights the success of the Hilton Garden Inn brand in Turkey, with more than 20 hotels already operating and in the pipeline, including Hilton Garden Inn Istanbul Umraniye and Hilton Garden Inn Adiyaman, both expected to open in 2017."

Hilton Garden Inn Yalova will support a wide range of travelling needs, with amenities including meeting space, spa and fitness facilities, and a restaurant. The area is a longtime tourist destination with its many attractions, including nearby beaches, a marina and thermal springs. Yalova also often acts as a junction for business travellers due to its easy access to the Turkish capital and major cities, Kocaeli and Bursa.

Located at Bayraktepe Mahallesi, Yalova Bursa Yolu Cad. No 94 Merkez, Yalova, Turkey, Hilton Garden Inn Yalova will benefit from the recently opened Osman Gazi Bridge, the fourth largest suspension bridge in the world and part of a major highway project which has shortened the journey from Izmir to Istanbul by approximately 140km. The property will also be situated only 50km from Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

