Hilton Announces New Hilton Garden Inn in Yalova
Hotel Set to Become the First Hilton Branded Property in the City
Hilton Garden Inn Yalova will support a wide range of travelling needs, with amenities including meeting space, spa and fitness facilities, and a restaurant. The area is a longtime tourist destination with its many attractions, including nearby beaches, a marina and thermal springs. Yalova also often acts as a junction for business travellers due to its easy access to the Turkish capital and major cities, Kocaeli and Bursa.
Located at Bayraktepe Mahallesi, Yalova Bursa Yolu Cad. No 94 Merkez, Yalova, Turkey, Hilton Garden Inn Yalova will benefit from the recently opened Osman Gazi Bridge, the fourth largest suspension bridge in the world and part of a major highway project which has shortened the journey from Izmir to Istanbul by approximately 140km. The property will also be situated only 50km from Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.
Contact
Astrid Egerton-Vernon
Phone: +1.703.883.5696
Send Email
About Hilton
