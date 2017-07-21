Webinar: Discover the MSc in International Hospitality Management at emlyon business school and Institut Paul Bocuse
- Find out more about the expertise of both emlyon business school
- and Institut Paul Bocuse in the field of hospitality management
- Understand what it will be like to be a student of this unique international program taking place in France and China
- Find out about the network and career opportunities at companies like Intercontinental Resorts & Spa, Mandarin Oriental, Colspa SAS (real estate promotion), Hotel Pullman, The Ritz Carlton and JVE Consulting Engineers
We understand how important it is to you to find the right program that will help you reach your career objectives within the hospitality industry and we believe that participating in this upcoming webinar will help you in your decision-making process.
Prefer a one-to-one conversation with us?
Get in touch now with Student Recruitment Advisor Carlos Lopez Bonilla who will answer all of your questions about the program, its content, the admission process etc.
delivered exclusively in English in partnership between Institut Paul Bocuse, a world-renowned school of hospitality management and gastronomy, and emlyon business school, one of Europe"s top business schools devoted to lifelong learning for entrepreneurial and international management. Taking place in France and in China it provides you with a broad view of the industry, general management knowledge and specialist know-how as it pertains to the global hospitality industry. During your time in Lyon, the capital of French gastronomy, you will fully benefit from the traditions of French hospitality, and your time on emlyon business school's Asian Campus in Shanghai will complement this knowledge with experience of the excellence Asian hospitality is known for around the globe.