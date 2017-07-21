Webinar: Discover the MSc in International Hospitality Management at emlyon business school and Institut Paul Bocuse

Meet Martine Ferry, Director of the MSc in International Hospitality Management on behalf of Institut Paul Bocuse, and Eric Vogler, Head of the MSc in International Hospitality Management on behalf of emlyon business school, during a webinar on Thursday January 26th at 1pm!

During this webinar, you will:

Find out more about the expertise of both emlyon business school

and Institut Paul Bocuse in the field of hospitality management

Understand what it will be like to be a student of this unique international program taking place in France and China

Find out about the network and career opportunities at companies like Intercontinental Resorts & Spa, Mandarin Oriental, Colspa SAS (real estate promotion), Hotel Pullman, The Ritz Carlton and JVE Consulting Engineers

We understand how important it is to you to find the right program that will help you reach your career objectives within the hospitality industry and we believe that participating in this upcoming webinar will help you in your decision-making process.

Prefer a one-to-one conversation with us?

Get in touch now with Student Recruitment Advisor Carlos Lopez Bonilla who will answer all of your questions about the program, its content, the admission process etc.

