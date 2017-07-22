Santa Clara, CA and Las Vegas, NV – Nor1, the leader in hospitality merchandising technology is proud to welcome Pavan Kapur as Senior Vice President of Global Gaming. Mr. Kapur will be responsible for the leadership of the Global Gaming team and driving sales of the Nor1 Merchandising Platform throughout the Global Gaming Industry. Mr. Kapur will oversee the opening of a Nor1 office in Las Vegas to address the strong demand for the Nor1 Merchandising Platform. These investments underscore Nor1's commitment to the Gaming industry and will allow Nor1 to extend its presence, service and support to their growing list of Gaming clients in Las Vegas and internationally.

"I am extremely excited to join Nor1. After working with the Nor1 team as a client, I experienced first-hand how accommodating they are and how easy and quick their solutions are to implement, "said Pavan Kapur, Nor1's SVP, Global Gaming. "With our partnership, I was able to grow revenue substantially at our properties utilizing their technology and I am eager to help other gaming brands do the same."

Mr. Kapur has most recently held positions as SVP, Analytics and Revenue Optimization at Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas; and VP of Revenue Optimization, Enterprise Analytics at Caesars Entertainment Corporation. He received his MBA in Finance from Florida Atlantic University. Mr. Kapur has a proven record of facilitating long term business relationships with customers and industry leaders. In addition to his expertise with Revenue Optimization and Analytics, Mr. Kapur has an extensive background in predictive modeling, optimization, data mining, business intelligence, customer behavior analysis and competitive intelligence.

"We are thrilled to have Pavan on the Nor1 Team," said Jason Bryant, Nor1's Founder and CEO. "We are confident that his experiences at Atlantis and Caesars Entertainment, both Nor1 gaming clients, will most certainly give us insight into how we can make the Nor1 Merchandising Platform even more powerful and that his enthusiasm to share his experiences will expand our client base across the Gaming segment."

About Nor1, Inc.

Nor1, Inc. is the leader in hospitality merchandising technology. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Germany, Mexico, Singapore and India, Nor1 provides data-driven pricing and merchandising solutions to maximize incremental revenues for hotels and resorts worldwide such as Hilton, IHG, Carlson Rezidor, Accor, and Wyndham. Nor1′s patented, dynamic decisions intelligence engine PRiME®, powers Nor1′s Merchandising Platform including its signature eStandby Upgrade®, eXpress Upgrade TM, CheckIn MerchandisingTM, and eReachTM solutions.

Nor1 is creating the fusion between technology and guest experience. It's that combination of expertise and skill that have set Nor1 apart and continues to attract technology's most distinguished investors such as Concur Technologies, Goldman Sachs and Accel Partners. For more information, please visit www.nor1.com.

