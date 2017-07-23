Guestline solutions have been successfully implemented into Kenya, with The Tribe Hotel in Nairobi.

With 215 rooms, the Tribe Hotel wanted a system that could serve as a multi property PMS with integrated Conference and Banqueting and EPoS all hosted in the cloud. They were looking for a company that offered support, development of the software and accessibility.

Shaileen Shah, Director of Operations at The Tribe Hotel explains - "We needed a more cost effective and functionality rich system to enable us to streamline operations. Guestline's offering soon became apparent as the most appropriate fit for our business needs and the team were exceptional in delivering the system.

I would highly recommend Guestline solutions to other properties in Nairobi and across the world, and in fact, I already have. When faced with any challenges we encountered, the Guestline team went above and beyond to ensure the expectations were met."

Opting for Guestline's Advanced Conference and Banqueting Manager, Tribe Hotel will be able to maximise revenue opportunities across the property and integration will allow the users to manage combined conference and bedroom bookings from a single screen.

As Rezlynx is PCI Compliant, Tribe Hotel are able to manage their bookings and operations efficiently and profitably in real time. Comprehensive rate and availability management are inclusive and EPoS is fully integrated.

Matt Thomas, Regional Corporate Sales Consultant at Guestline added, "The luxury 5 star Tribe Hotel at the Village Market and the imminent opening of a 210 bedroom neighbouring hotel are fantastic additions to the Guestline portfolio and we are very excited to be working alongside them. Moving into new countries enables us to widen our reach and allows hoteliers all across the world to utilise our software to generate revenue, streamline operations and manage their properties efficiently."

Guestline have seen extensive expansion in recent months, including international growth as part of the overall plans to implement Guestline solutions across the globe. To arrange a demonstration of the Guestline product suite, please click here.

