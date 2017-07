External Article

Honduran Tourism Expected To Increase 15%

Honduran tourism sector, better known as the "chimneyfree industry," is expected to jump from 4 to 15% growth this year.

The increase is projected to generate more than 800 million dollars in foreign currency for the country, according to estimates by officials of the Honduran Tourism Institute (IHT). The Honduran economy will get a billion-dollar contribution from the travel and tourism sector this year.