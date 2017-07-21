Beachside bliss, capital chic and heritage hospitality join together to offer independent leisure and business travelers a trilogy of exceptional stays in some of Southeast Asia's most inspiring and dynamic destinations.

Right on cue for the high season in Thailand, AKARYN Hotel Group is building on the success of its 'instagenic' and increasingly popular portfolio of hotels and resorts to offer guests three distinctive new hospitality experiences.

akyra Beach Club Phuket and Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa

This December the akyra Beach Club Phuket has welcomed guests to a sophisticated new oceanside destination on spectacular Natai beach in Phang-Nga province, just 20 minutes from Phuket International Airport. Situated on Thailand's sunset facing shore with inspirational Andaman seascape views, the resort is but a stroll along the beach from its well established elegant sister property, Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa, and complements the barefoot luxury offerings next door. The hip, chilled-out experience is enhanced by a menu of top notch comfort cuisine and top shelf beverages, with live DJs, music and performances adding to the good vibrations.

Though each resort is distinctive in its own right, Aleenta Phuket and akyra Beach Club Phuket combine to offer guests an unrivalled leisure and dining destination while also retaining the charm of a secluded beachside enclave. The location feels a world away from the well-trodden beaches of Phuket and sits comfortably between multi-million dollar private homes and local fishing communities.

Custom designed to lift the spirit and calm the soul, The akyra Beach Club Phuket boasts 59 luxurious rooms and stylish stand-alone villas with generous living spaces, branded amenities and a profusion high-end inclusions. Leading edge resort facilities include a beach spa and fully equipped gym and the resort's integrated beach club offers guests a choice of refined waterfront dining options as they recline in cushioned cabanas or laze on luxury loungers surrounding an enticing beachfront pool. The venue also hosts exceptional daytime and evening events, romantic weddings, regular theme parties and a sensational Sunday Brunch that's set to set a new benchmark for foodies, mates escaping to paradise and beach believers.

"In many ways the atmosphere is akin to the coolest summer festival by the beach. It's just a different kind of playground," says AHG founder and managing director Anchalika Kijkanakorn. "The vision is less about unabashed hedonism, more about the epicurean lifestyle which features in all our resorts. Good food, good tunes, good vibes with extraordinary people enjoying the good things in life – and looking fabulous while doing it. That's what we are all about."

akyra Thonglor Bangkok

Also launched December 2016, akyra Thonglor Bangkok in the vibrant city. The second urban property in the akyra brand offers a chic metropolitan retreat through a full refurbishment programme that will quietly start this month to transform the former hotel into a unique address in the heart of urban, edgy, contemporary Bangkok – the sought after Thonglor neighbourhood.

akyra Thonglor Bangkok boasts spacious rooms and suites that provide a true sense of "living in the city", enhanced by a full line-up of top class facilities and services including a pool bar with sparkling city views, a plush executive lounge, a choice of bright, airy meeting and function spaces, an enticing restaurant and a fully equipped fitness centre that's open 24/7. The hotel also offers seamless access to an inimitable collection of exclusive shops and boutiques, plus a choice of outstanding bars and restaurants that are unique to the area, much-coveted and must-try.

"Thonglor is my favourite part of Bangkok. I live in the neighbourhood and there is a good reason why those in the know choose to spend most of their leisure and business time there," explains Ms. Kijkanakorn. "Thonglor is exciting, arty, cutting edge, full of design inspiration and art galleries. It's also local in the sense that even though many expats live there, it's the long term residents that choose Thonglor for the unique sense of belonging and diverse, always happening feel."

President by AKARYN – Vientiane, Laos

Last but by no means least, AKARYN Hotel Group's first foray beyond Thai borders is also opening to host guests during the coming peak tourist season. Nestled in a gentle curve of the Mekong River in Vientiane Laos, President by AKARYN transports travelers into the heart of a timeless, gracious and often overlooked city. Formerly known as the 'Walled City of Sandalwood', Vientiane is as serene as its name suggests, where peace and quiet pervades, aromas of freshly- baked French bread and freshly-brewed coffee mingle with aromatic noodles, and echoes of the past whisper from colonial mansions on tree-lined avenues.

Rather than refer to the property as the group's first hotel in Laos, the team at AKARYN prefer to describe it as Laos' first hotel. An aura of timeless style and elegance pervades each of the 32 guest rooms and suites with an individual butler to be called upon whenever guests need assistance.

"The hotel's location and the design are peerless with a prime position on the city's first thoroughfare, Setthathirath Road, with Parliament House and Haw Phra Kaew, the temple of the Emerald Buddha, as neighbours. President by AKARYN will become the landmark of Vientiane. A place where diplomats come to meet and deals are done. A place where travellers, not tourists, travel back in time and experience the past and future of Laos' Golden Age."

The President by AKARYN has also been selected by the United Nations-led ASIA Geographical Indication (GI) programme as its main partner. In line with its sustainable approach to business growth and destination development, AKARYN Hotel Group will give back to local communities through sustainable sources of local income to promote sustainable living and tourism.