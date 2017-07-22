Does your travel company have what it takes to succeed in travel? Is your app or product a key weapon in your battle to win and engage travel consumers? New travel brands will find out as they battle it out as part of EyeforTravel's Start-Up Travel awards taking place in San Francisco, April 24th – 25 as part of EyeforTravel's San Francisco Summit.

Research showed us Travel startups attracted billions of dollars in funding last year, and the travel booking sector attracted some of the most investment — more than $650 million.

"Start-ups represents a fundamental shift in innovation in travel. At EyeforTravel we believe that the brands investing and innovating in mobile and new offerings deserve to be recognised", says Tim Gunstone, MD, EyeforTravel Ltd.

As Charles Ralston from TripStreak said on the previous EyeforTravel Awards "The Start-up Village is a really great value for money, especially for start-ups that can't typically afford to spend thousands on conference. Bravo to EyeforTravel for pioneering this!"

Travel is being changed by mobile, the sharing economy social media and that constant drive to deliver the best customer experience. Technology is transforming the way travel is sold – providing exciting opportunities to enhance the customer experience, grow loyalty and ancillary revenues.

EyeforTravel's Start-Up Awards seek to recognize the young brands who are making significant progress for travel – trailblazing the way for others to follow.

With new apps, services and devices hitting the travel market and extra capabilities coming to devices, travel brands cannot sit still and must continue to innovate. EyeforTravel are offering new brands a stage to shout about it!

Previous finalists include FLYR, Seatwizer, Flitways, Stiya, Biz Airlines, spacebase, tripstr, Grabr, wellobox and more!

The Start-up awards is a day-long event

Starting with learning sessions – quizzing travel entrepreneurs on their secrets of success

Meet the investors – and see what they look for in a travel start-up

Start-up Pitches for the companies that are shortlisted

Finalists and Winners announced

To get involved and see if you make the cut you can register today to pitch or just attend the day – learn more here

All entries must be received by February 28th. Find out how to enter your brand and for full terms and conditions, visit –http://events.eyefortravel.com/san-francisco-summit/startup-village.php

