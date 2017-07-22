Nominations now open for EyeforTravel’s Start-Up Travel Awards 2017
The EyeforTravel Start-up Awards are back in 2017 in San Francisco - take the opportunity to get your brand heard.
"Start-ups represents a fundamental shift in innovation in travel. At EyeforTravel we believe that the brands investing and innovating in mobile and new offerings deserve to be recognised", says Tim Gunstone, MD, EyeforTravel Ltd.
As Charles Ralston from TripStreak said on the previous EyeforTravel Awards "The Start-up Village is a really great value for money, especially for start-ups that can't typically afford to spend thousands on conference. Bravo to EyeforTravel for pioneering this!"
Travel is being changed by mobile, the sharing economy social media and that constant drive to deliver the best customer experience. Technology is transforming the way travel is sold – providing exciting opportunities to enhance the customer experience, grow loyalty and ancillary revenues.
EyeforTravel's Start-Up Awards seek to recognize the young brands who are making significant progress for travel – trailblazing the way for others to follow.
With new apps, services and devices hitting the travel market and extra capabilities coming to devices, travel brands cannot sit still and must continue to innovate. EyeforTravel are offering new brands a stage to shout about it!
Previous finalists include FLYR, Seatwizer, Flitways, Stiya, Biz Airlines, spacebase, tripstr, Grabr, wellobox and more!
The Start-up awards is a day-long event
- Starting with learning sessions – quizzing travel entrepreneurs on their secrets of success
- Meet the investors – and see what they look for in a travel start-up
- Start-up Pitches for the companies that are shortlisted
- Finalists and Winners announced
To get involved and see if you make the cut you can register today to pitch or just attend the day – learn more here
All entries must be received by February 28th. Find out how to enter your brand and for full terms and conditions, visit –http://events.eyefortravel.com/san-francisco-summit/startup-village.php
