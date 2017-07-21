Dorsett Hospitality International Announces the Soft Opening of Silka Tsuen Wan
Other facilities include a gymnasium at Level 5 of the hotel, a multifunction Hall which seats up to 48 people and the all-day dining room, Coffee Shop with a seating capacity of 150.
"The opening of Silka Tsuen Wan marks a fantastic beginning to Year 2017 for Dorsett Hospitality International. Operated under the umbrella of Silka Hotels, a value-led brand of our group, Silka Tsuen Wan was formerly an industrial building known as Big Orange. We take great pride in converting this building into this majestic hotel. The Silka Hotel brand is known for providing an elevated level of service with great value and we look forward to delivering this to our guests," said President and Executive Director of Dorsett Hospitality International – Ms Winnie Chiu, J.P.
Book your stay today and experience the exceptional service of Silka Tsuen Wan with the 'Soft Opening Special Room Package'. Enjoy 25% OFF Best Available Rate on Deluxe Room; valid from now till 30 March 2017 with stay period from 18 January – 31 March 2017.
The opening room package is inclusive of attractive perks: -
- Breakfast for 2 persons
- Free Minibar (one time set-up)
- Free Wi-Fi
- Free usage of handy smartphone with unlimited local and selected international calls, unlimited
- 3G Mobile Internet access, Wi-Fi Hotspot, personalised Hong Kong Restaurants and Attractions
- Guide as well as exclusive deals
- Free Shuttle Service to nearby shopping attractions and MTR stations
For more info on the opening offer, please call +852 3700 3888 or email to info.tsuenwan@silkahotels.com .
Contact
Kattie Hoo
Director of Marketing and Communications
Phone: +603 2693 2690
Send Email
Dorsett Hospitality International
Headquartered in Hong Kong, Dorsett Hospitality International has three brands under its umbrella ….the upscale and midscale Dorsett Hotels & Resorts and d.Collection comprising a range of charismatic boutique hotels; and the value-led Silka Hotels. The group currently owns and manages 32 hotels in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and the United Kingdom; including eight more openings within the next couple of years in Malaysia, Australia, Hong Kong and United Kingdom. For more information on Dorsett Hospitality International, visit:www.dorsett.com