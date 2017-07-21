Dorsett Hospitality International is delighted to announce the soft opening of Silka Tsuen Wan - a value-led hotel brand under the group's property portfolio on 16 January 2017. Strategically located amid the shopping attractions of Tsuen Wan as well as the industrial and commercial hub of Kwai Chung, the hotel is just 35-minute drive away from the Hong Kong International Airport, Asia World-Expo, Hong Kong Disneyland and Ngong Ping 360.

Silka Tsuen Wan offers the ideal accommodation at attractive rates complemented by fuss-free hotel facilities. The hotel boasts a total of 409 guest rooms with various categories – Deluxe Rooms, Deluxe Greenview Rooms, Triple-sharing Rooms, Family Rooms and Silka Suites. All guest rooms are well-equipped with free Wi-Fi Internet access and free usage of handy smartphone which offer guests a superior experience. Complimentary in-town shuttle bus service is available for guests to explore multiple destinations and nearby MTR - Tsuen Wan Shopping area, Kwai Fong MTR Station, Airport Express Tsing Yi Station, Mongkok MTR Station and China Hong Kong City.

Other facilities include a gymnasium at Level 5 of the hotel, a multifunction Hall which seats up to 48 people and the all-day dining room, Coffee Shop with a seating capacity of 150.

"The opening of Silka Tsuen Wan marks a fantastic beginning to Year 2017 for Dorsett Hospitality International. Operated under the umbrella of Silka Hotels, a value-led brand of our group, Silka Tsuen Wan was formerly an industrial building known as Big Orange. We take great pride in converting this building into this majestic hotel. The Silka Hotel brand is known for providing an elevated level of service with great value and we look forward to delivering this to our guests," said President and Executive Director of Dorsett Hospitality International – Ms Winnie Chiu, J.P.

Book your stay today and experience the exceptional service of Silka Tsuen Wan with the 'Soft Opening Special Room Package'. Enjoy 25% OFF Best Available Rate on Deluxe Room; valid from now till 30 March 2017 with stay period from 18 January – 31 March 2017.

The opening room package is inclusive of attractive perks: -

Breakfast for 2 persons

Free Minibar (one time set-up)

Free Wi-Fi

Free usage of handy smartphone with unlimited local and selected international calls, unlimited

3G Mobile Internet access, Wi-Fi Hotspot, personalised Hong Kong Restaurants and Attractions

Guide as well as exclusive deals

Free Shuttle Service to nearby shopping attractions and MTR stations

For more info on the opening offer, please call +852 3700 3888 or email to info.tsuenwan@silkahotels.com .

