MyCheck Granted Patent for its Mobile Payment Technology
U.S. Patent covers transactions made from the mobile payment app to the Point of Sale
MyCheck enables a seamless pay-at-the-table experience via direct POS integration. Guests can view, split and pay their bill straight from their smartphone without waiting for the check or the credit card slip, or the server coming over with a tablet or terminal. They can even redeem rewards and special offers which go straight into the POS and use any method of payment they want, including credit card, debit card, Paypal, Android Pay, Apple Pay, MasterPass, Visa checkout and more.
"The patented mobile-payment transaction method designed by MyCheck is proven to be the easiest way to connect the user to the table and to their running tab," Kugler said. "The result for business owners is enhanced operations, higher server tips and faster table turnarounds."
For more information on MyCheck, visit www.mycheck.io.
Contact
Barbara Worcester
PRPro Consulting
Send Email
About MyCheck
MyCheck creates custom apps for hotels and restaurant chains to extend their brand into the mobile world. With faster checkout, increased loyalty and customer engagement, MyCheck turns a clinical payment process into a WOW experience for the guest, providing tools to understand customers better and interact with them in more meaningful ways. Established in 2011, MyCheck operates globally and has integrations into nearly 30 different POS and PMS systems and interfaces to an array of loyalty, gift card and financial gateways. For more information, please visit www.mycheck.io.